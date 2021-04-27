Yvonne Guy BELMONT — The Guy family would like to celebrate the life of Yvonne Guy, who passed away on April 21, 2021, at 1:50 p.m. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth; her brother, Michael; her four children, Simon, Philip, Katherine and Robert; her six grandchildren, Kristina, Ashton, James, Andrew, Sam and Jeremy; and her great-grandchild, Arthur. Yvonne was born on June 10, 1938, to Arthur and Thelma Groizard of Kingston-upon-Hull, Yorkshire, England. Arthur served in World War II and was rescued from the beach in the battle of Dunkirk. Our mother always reminded us of the sacrifice he made and how proud she was of him. He continued to serve and was stationed in places like Lagos, Nigeria, where Thelma and Yvonne joined him. Yvonne went to school with at least 40 native children and when her father was re-posted, she was educated in a wonderful high school in the suburbs of London. She did not go to college, but her experiences allowed her to develop a superior intellect, knowledge and understanding of humanity. In July of 1961, Yvonne married Ken after meeting him at their shared workplace. Ken was also a rugby player which drew them together, Yvonne loved rugby. In England, Yvonne and Ken had three children, Simon, Philip and Katherine – before they moved to Seattle, Washington, after Ken took a job at Boeing. Gradually, they progressed across America to GE in Vermont 1974 and Yvonne often remarked on the generosity of Americans throughout the years as they met various people and characters in their slow odyssey to Vermont. Ken and Yvonne settled in Cavendish, Vermont. Robert was born soon after they moved to Vermont and again, the generosities of Americans moved Yvonne as the wonderful neighbors on Tarbell Hill helped our family during a difficult period after Robert’s birth. Yvonne will be remembered for her sharp sense of humor, her love of reading, passion for food, and her lifelong love of learning. She was a skilled seamstress and knitter. She and a friend had a knitting business supplying handcrafted local wool dresses and coats to classy New York retailers such as Paul Stuart. After the business fell afoul of the garment union and Labor Department, she went to work in a law office as a paralegal and later, various secretarial jobs. A really good card player, including bridge, we’ll all miss playing the ‘dumb game’ and other games with her. No one else could convince everyone to gang up on the leader of a card game like Yvonne. Kenneth and Yvonne became citizens of the United States of America in May 1995, but never did give up English passports. They eventually moved to Belmont, Vermont, in 2002 and had lived there since – with winter stints in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They met many wonderful friends along the way, some who have predeceased Yvonne, and some whose support and generosity has meant so much to Ken and the children this week.
