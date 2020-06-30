Yvonne Lawrence CAVENDISH — Yvonne “Evvie” Lawrence, 92, of Cavendish, passed away peacefully at the Gill Home in Ludlow on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold G. Lawrence; and a son, John A. Lawrence. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Carl “Buzz” Lindberg of Cavendish; grandchildren, Shawn and Meagan Lindberg of Proctorsville; and Sheri and Brett Eggebraaten; great-grandchildren Sierra, Mallory and Jakob of Fresno, California; and daughter-in-law, Marianne Lawrence and family of Weare, New Hampshire. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory may be made to the Gill Home Activities, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont is assisting with arrangements.
