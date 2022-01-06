Yvonne M. Fucci RUTLAND — Yvonne Magee Fucci, 84, of Rutland, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Meadows at East Mountain, after a brief illness. Her final days were spent with her son, Jeffery, by her side. Much thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Meadows for their attention and support to both of them during this time. She was born on July 12, 1937, in Cambridge, New York the daughter of Fremont Magee and Adeline “Nancy” (Carlton) Magee. Yvonne moved with her family to Rutland, where she attended and graduated from Rutland High School. That is where she met her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Fucci. They were married for 62 years and enjoyed boating, fishing, the outdoors and many rounds of golf at the Rutland Country Club. They were often seen dining out with each other, frequently joined by friends. But what they really enjoyed was doing anything together. She worked for 29 years in the Rutland public school system in various roles. No matter the role, it was always about her love of working with kids. Even after years of being retired, she often encountered, and was remembered by, former students in the community, whom she always loved to see. She is survived by her son, Jeffery and his family, David Chien and their children, Lia and Matthew; her sister, Susan McNulla and her husband, John; sister-in-law Marilyn Magee; sister-in-law Barbara Guertin; and a special aunt, Jean Klein. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins; a treasured nephew, John McNulla; and a special cousin, Mary Jean Dunnigan, who was a wonderful help to her. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Fucci; her brother, Roy “Bunk” Magee; her brother-in-law, William “Billy” Fucci; her sister-in-law, Betty Holbrook and her husband, Peter Holbrook; and brother-in-law Richard Guertin. Per her wishes, there are no visiting hours or funeral services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home. Her cremains will be interred with Bob’s at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. A celebration of their lives will take place at that time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Open Door Mission, 31 Park St., Rutland, VT 05701.
