Yvonne Theresa (Kennedy) Carr BRANDON — Yvonne Theresa Kennedy Carr, 92, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Yvonne was born May 11, 1927, to Marion (Barrett) and J. Hayden Kennedy in Rutland, Vermont. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1945 and began working at Central Vermont Public Service. On May 10, 1948, Yvonne married Marcus A. Carr Jr. and moved to Brandon in 1953, where she has lived ever since. Yvonne also worked at Ayrshire Breeders in Brandon, the Brandon Training School as an aide in the dorms, a switchboard operator, and a nurse’s aide in the infirmary. She retired in 1980, but later worked at Shapiro’s Department Store, also in Brandon. Yvonne spent over 25 years working with her son Bernie and his wife Beth Carr at their florist and gift shop, where she could be found processing flowers, filling water picks, making the daily deposit, or out on the road delivering flowers to happy customers. Yvonne was fondly known throughout Brandon as “Gramma Carr” and was greeted as such by many Brandonites. A devoted member of Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church in Brandon, for over seven decades, Yvonne found fulfillment in the strength of her faith and the love of her family. She is admired for her resilience, fortitude, compassion, warm smile and sense of humor. Although she had little spare time while working, caring for her husband and raising six children, Yvonne enjoyed making baked goods and was well known for her molasses cookies. In addition to her cookies, she knitted and crocheted handmade potholders often donating both to the church bazaars. She was an avid cribbage and ponytail player and devoted as much time as possible to her beloved grandchildren. Survivors include six children and their spouses, Stephen and (Jane) Carr of Brandon; Carol LaBrecque and (Hans Johnson) of Rutland; Michael and (Chris) Carr of Bradenton, Florida; Bernard and (Beth) Carr of Brandon; Mary Stanley and (Michael Senecal) of Brandon; Marcus and (Shari) Carr of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren: Kristen Carr; Caitlin Carr and (Mari Verduzco); Joseph and (Emily) Carr; Ryan Stanley; Lindsay Carr; Kaylee Johnson and (Derek Krevat); Sarah Stanley; Daniel Senecal; Rob Glassford; Kimberly and (Trevor) Hansard; and seven great grandchildren: Danny Ortiz; Aaron Carr-Perlow; James Carr; Meredith Carr-Perlow; Scarlett Carr; Hayden Hansard and Garett Hansard. Yvonne is also survived by her sister Mary Carmen Lane, three sisters-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Marcus A. Carr Jr.; and her brother Joseph Kennedy. A memorial mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date at Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church in Brandon followed by a graveside committal service and burial in the family lot at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church in Brandon or the Brandon Free Public Library. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
