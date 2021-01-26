Zachary B. Bemis RUTLAND — Zachary Boulé Bemis, 42, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at his residence, following a long illness. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
Updated: January 26, 2021 @ 6:00 am
