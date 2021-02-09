Zachary B. Bemis RUTLAND — Zachary Boulé “Ziggy” Bemis, 42, of Rutland, died Jan. 23, 2021, at his residence. On Jan. 13, he suffered a massive stroke. After being treated at UVM Medical Center, he came home to rest peacefully in the arms of his family. He was born on April 27, 1978, in Rutland, the son of Arthur and Linda (Boulé) Bemis. Zachary graduated from the Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1996. He trained and studied in Germany with STO AG and used his skills to work on large projects such as City Walk in Florida and Park City, Utah. On his return, he was employed as a chef in restaurants in Nantucket, Maine, New York and Vermont. He was a proud member of the Moose Club in Rutland, Vermont, and recently was involved in a start-up company, Holotype Health, with his brother, Jason. Zachary was always known for his big heart, deep voice and his ever-present “Southie” Scally cap. He loved his family fiercely and took care of everyone around him with a deep love and respect. He looked forward to the time he got to spend with his wife, Katie, and her children, Landen and Brody, and nothing brought a wider smile to his face than when Landen and Brody called him “Dad.” His brothers and his godson, Galen, were his best friends and they shared a love of nature that worked its way into everything they did. Where there was a river, that is where they would be. Fishing, hunting, shooting photography, searching for rocks and crystals, and designing and making jewelry were all things he loved doing in his free time. Whatever Zachary undertook, he did with energy and passion and he had a work ethic to be admired. During the summer, he loved playing golf with his dad and the “Green Mountain Boys” and the annual Father/Sons golf tournament at Proctor-Pittsford. Ziggy was a force of life. We will miss him more than words can say. He is survived by his parents; his wife, Katie Livingston Bemis, and her children, Landen and Brody, of New York; in-laws, Carl and Tracey Livingston of New York; brother-in-law, Noah Livingston of New York; siblings, Jason Bemis of Rutland, Vermont, and his children, Abigail Tamboer of Rutland, Vermont, and Aiden Bemis (USMC), Oceanside, California, Aimee Bemis, son Rilee Jackson, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Justin Bemis and Krista Trapeni and their children, Emerald Trapeni, Galen, Gabriel and Ava Bemis, Middletown Springs, Vermont, Lindsay and James Thivierge, their children, Brennan and Livia Thivierge, Rutland, Vermont; his special sister-in-law, Cynthia Wilkins-Bemis of Colchester, Vermont; his kindred brother, Neil Russell, Middletown Springs, Vermont; godmother, Joanne Labrake-Muehlberger, Burlington, Vermont; aunts and uncles, Catherine Winkopp of Greenville, South Carolina, William and Roberta Bemis, Milton, Quincy, Massachusetts; cousins, William and Shannon Bemis II and their children, Abigail and William Bemis III, Quincy, Massachusetts, Michael and Anna Bemis and their children, Joshua and Victoria Bemis, Andover, Massachusetts, Thomas Winkopp and Shannon Hait, their children, Pelletier and Sheppard Winkopp, Anderson, South Carolina, Elizabeth and Tom Darnell and their children, Jack Thomas and Sara Catherine Darnell, Clarksville, Tennessee, Jennifer and Peter Alfieri and their children, Elijah, Elizabeth and Leo Alfieri, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and his beloved dog, Blue. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Jordan, on Aug. 7, 2017; his “Uncle Wink” John Winkopp on Aug. 29, 2017; grandparents, Francis and Blodwen Boule, Frances Hartnett, Gordon Bemis; cousin, Brad Bemis; and his dog, Red. “I see you in the wake of the river Melodious and humming through the day. The whisk of your cast and the brim of your hat The quiet solitude that came to stay.” A private service will be held at Aldous Funeral Home at the convenience of the family. We hope Zachary’s many friends will join us at a later date, when the fear of COVID-19 has subsided, to celebrate his life, outside in nature, where we can be together to share his memory. Arrangements are through the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to: Pine Hill Partnership, 3424 Quarterline Road, Center Rutland, VT 05736; Vermont Farmers Market, P.O. Box 1008, Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.