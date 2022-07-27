Zanah Perry BOMOSEEN — Zanah (Dennison) Perry, 71, passed quietly in her sleep with her daughter, Angela French by her side on July 22, 2022. Zanah was born March 31, 1951 in Dorset, VT to Ernest Dennison and Ella Wolfe. Zanah enjoyed hiking, kayaking, and gardening. Her greatest pride was in her 11 grandchildren and she created many happy memories with them. She loved telling stories about her childhood and adventures and had a great sense of humor. She was kind and gentle. She believed that heart shaped rocks were messages from the other side so if you find a heart shaped rock, know it was from her. She worked at a variety of jobs, but the one that she loved the most was home health aide because she was excellent at connecting with people at their level and was very compassionate. She is survived by her husband, David Perry of Bomoseen; her two daughters, Joyce Dern Rollins of Dorset and Angela French of Wallingford; her grandchildren, Sheila Lajoie of Claremont, NH, Sarah Camp of Palm Shores, FL, Christine Kelso of Cocoa, FL, Claudia Camp of Plantation, FL, Tyler Reed of Rutland, Jordan Reed of Rutland, Lily French, Sophia French and Ethan French of Wallingford, Orion Dern and David Dern of Bennington; her sisters, Isabelle Wallace and Shirley Carpenter of Warrensburg, NY, Joyce Barnes of Olympia, WA; her 92 year old aunt Charlotte “Midge” Wisell of Lake Luzerne, NY; 16 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. She was predeceased by her parents; her son, David Keith Dern; her brother, Donald Wallace; and her fiancé, Rik Jordan, who passed in 1989 at the age of 37. Calling hours will be at Durfee’s Funeral Home in Fair Haven, VT, August 5, 2022 at 4-5 pm, followed by a service at 5 pm. There will also be a small celebration of her life for close friends and family at her daughter Joyce’s home in Dorset after the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society or, in the spirit of her love for the outdoors, a bouquet of wildflowers or flowers picked from your own garden would be appreciated.
