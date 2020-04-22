Zita Elizabeth Riley CORNWALL/MIDDLEBURY -Zita Elizabeth Riley, age 98, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Shard Villa in Salisbury. Mrs. Riley was born in Cornwall on June 22, 1921. She was the daughter of Loyal and Anna (Ringey) Towle. She grew up in Cornwall where she received her early education. June 11 1944, she married Gerald Riley in Cornwall. They made their home in Cornwall where she raised her family. Mr. Riley predeceased her April 29, 1987. Zita was known for always being in the kitchen, feeding whoever walked in her door. She worked cooking for the hired help on the family farm while growing up. She and her sister cooked for the Cornwall Elementary School for many years and later she joined the kitchen staff at Middlebury Union High School. She had made her residence in Middlebury since 1996 moving from Cornwall. She was an avid reader and enjoyed visiting with her family, and many friends. She is survived by 3 sons; Leighton Riley (Linda) of Bridport, William Riley (Claudia) of Ripton and Loyal Riley of Middlebury, daughter-in-law; Thelma of Michigan, and son-in-law Steve Rexford of Colchester, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. In addition to her husband she was also predeceased by a daughter; Gail Rexford, 2 sons; Timothy Riley and Joseph Riley, a brother; William Towle and 4 sisters; Louise Wilson, Winifred Wolcott, Rena Willson and Frances Boardman. The graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in the family lot at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Middlebury. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Shard Villa, 1177 Shard Villa Road, Salisbury, VT 05769. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
