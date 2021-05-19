State officials have taken steps to address incidents at the Rutland Quality Inn after a meeting in April with city officials, members of Project VISION and the Rutland County delegation after two shooting deaths at the hotel in less than six months.
Kahliq Richardson, 18, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in April in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of manslaughter. Police said he shot and killed Jonah Pandiani, 19, also of Rutland.
Jonathon Houghton, 35, of Holyoke, was found dead from a gunshot at the Quality on Nov. 23. There have been no arrests in the case.
Tricia Tyo, deputy commissioner for the Department for Children and Families, was part of the remote meeting in April.
On Wednesday, she said there has been follow-up with Rutland officials and the owners of the Quality. While the Quality Inn and the Holiday Inn have the same owners, Tyo said the information she was sharing was related to the Quality Inn because that was the main area of discussion by Rutland City officials.
As of Wednesday, Tyo said, there were 40 rooms being used by homeless residents supported by the state. Tyo said that number was higher during the “height of the pandemic.”
During a Project VISION meeting last week, Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he believed the state had support as many as almost 80 rooms at one point.
Overall, the state has gone from providing more than 2,000 rooms to about 1,875, Tyo added.
During the April meeting, law-enforcement officers, including Kilcullen, shared concerns. Representatives of local businesses, like Hannaford, Staples and a Sunoco service station.
But Tyo pointed out the state had contracted with existing private businesses to find housing for homeless residents during the pandemic. The only “tool” to get the businesses to comply with state policy is to stop using the hotel or motel.
Tyo said she had been quoted saying that, and it got back to the owners.
“The owners reached out and said they were interested in working with us at this point and (asked) what did they need to do,” she said.
The hotel owners have an option to file a complaint against a resident. If the complaint is validated and can be supported in court, the resident can be “vacated” from not just that particular hotel or motel, but any state housing for two to four weeks.”
We have had rules all along that If you were disturbing others’ peaceful enjoyment of the facility, you could be removed,” she said.
Tyo said the process of vacating a resident for violating rules protected the safety of other guests, but she said the administrators at the Quality Inn weren’t using that option.
“For instance, in the Burlington area, Chittenden County, has, on average, 35 to 40 people on a period of ineligibility at any given time. Rutland had four, in all of Rutland’s rooms and there’s about 200 rooms in use so they should have had many, many more,” she said.
While Tyo said the owners are now vacating residents who are allegedly causing problems, they hadn’t before although she said they had claimed they were.
“Their actions weren’t matching what they were telling us,” she said.
Tyo noted two complaints raised at the April meeting. The staff at the Quality Inn was not monitoring residents to be sure the residents staying there had been authorized by the state and weren’t entering rooms to check on the conditions. Tyo said the state had asked that both those concerns be addressed.
Security has also been increased. A security firm had been monitoring the Quality Inn at night but a second firm is now working there during daytime hours.
“We’re receiving daily updates from both security firms about the conditions that they are seeing there,” she said.
The state has also been taking part in weekly meetings to discuss the situation. Two have already taken place and the next one is scheduled for Friday morning.’
Kilcullen told Project VISION members last week he believed the talks had been “productive,” but said there were still steps that he and other Rutland officials would like to see taken.
For instance, he said he briefed the April meeting about the process to vacate a resident. Now police can talk to staff at the hotel to see if certain situations will result in a request to vacate.
But he said he would still like to see a resource desk that would connect homeless residents at the Quality with economic and social services.
