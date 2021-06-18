Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Overcast skies with heavy rain likely late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Overcast skies with heavy rain likely late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.