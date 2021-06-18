Administrators with the Vermont Judiciary are continuing to make plans to re-open court buildings for in-person trials, hearings and filings, according to a news release sent on Friday.
The statement said judiciary officials promised to “make public health and safety our top priority.”
Not all courts will be open and available for all court proceedings immediately.
A buildings team is assessing and implementing safety measures, like ir filtration systems and carbon dioxide monitoring, needed to protect those who are vulnerable and not able to be vaccinated.
The judiciary will continue to limit the number of people who can be in the buildings and the duration of court activities.
Remote hearings have allowed the courts to continue to process cases.
The judicial case management system has enabled remote access to court documents and processes, the release said.
— Staff report
