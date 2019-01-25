Online sources Friday night were reporting that Sen. Bernie Sanders is poised to announce his second presidential campaign.
Yahoo News, the Huffington Post and The Hill all reported Friday night, citing sources with direct knowledge of the Vermont senator’s plans, that Sanders will make his announcement “imminently.”
The Sanders campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
One of the sources told Yahoo News that Sanders was encouraged by multiple national polls showing him near the top of a crowded pack of possible Democratic candidates.
Sanders has widely been viewed a possible top-tier candidate in 2020 after challenging Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016.
Recent polling figures have suggested he could expect higher popularity among African American and Hispanic voters in 2020 compared to 2016. He also has reportedly been heartened by polling that showed him as the most popular politician in the country.
“What the senator has this time that he didn’t have last time is he is the most popular elected official in the country right now,” a source told Yahoo News. “That’s light years away from 2016 when very few people knew who he was.”
A third source told Yahoo News that Sanders would announce a presidential exploratory committee.
Sanders burst onto the presidential scene in 2016 with a progressive campaign that proved more competitive than election prognosticators expected. Though he ultimately failed to get the Democratic Party’s nomination, he succeeded in electrifying the party’s progressive wing and pushing the party further to the left.
Sanders is likely to enter a primary field that could see as many as 30 candidates run in 2020, including a number of senators and former government officials from diverse backgrounds.
Last month, in an editorial, The Times Argus and Rutland Herald urged Sanders not to run for president, after he had handily won re-election to his congressional seat representing Vermont. The editorial suggested Sanders’ priorities were not in the state’s best interest if he was planning to seek another run at the White House.
