{span}Paul Gamba, of Brandon, is a photographer with strong opinions about his craft and its history. He says, “There’s a living, breathing element to film, or analog, that doesn’t exist in the digital world.” He might be the last of his kind in Vermont, a commercial photographer who will still process black-and-white film because, believe it or not, there are still people who shoot film but don’t have a photo lab set up at home to do it themselves. “Decades and decades of photography have been done on film, where you only get one frame of film to capture that moment.” There are no bad pictures, he says. Photography, Gamba says, is about the moment. “It’s about the light that you capture.” The best camera, he says, is the one that you have, even if it’s just your phone. See this week’s Talking Pictures video, with photographer Paul Gamba at {/span}bit.ly/0107PaulGamba