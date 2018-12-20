See and hear the Rev. John Weatherhogg’s Christmas message in this week’s Talking Pictures video at rutlandherald.com or visit bit.ly/1221TalkPix directly.
See and hear the Rev. John Weatherhogg’s Christmas message in this week’s Talking Pictures video at rutlandherald.com or visit bit.ly/1221TalkPix directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.