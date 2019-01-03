Jennifer Usher, of “Make It Sew” in Rutland, tells the story of the opportunity she had 10 years ago to work for a time in County Donegal in northwestern Ireland. “They made fabric,” Usher says. “They hand-wove the wool that was produced literally next door, in a yarn factory.” Usher talks about the friendships she made there and deepened through their shared work. She says, “I found that I was really welcomed and really able to make friends.” See and hear Jennifer Usher tell the story in her own words in this week’s video at bit.ly/0104JenniferUsher