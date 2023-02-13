Editor's note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce.
Well, for the first time since January of 2020, the Chamber was able to hold its annual dinner! We were hosted by the Brandon Inn’s new owners, Darcy & Joel MacClaren, who welcomed us with delicious appetizers and followed up with a varied and tasty buffet created by Chef Mike Domina. The meal was enjoyed by over 80 chamber members and guests. President Pat Wood got us all up to speed on the past three years of chamber activities and discussed our goals for 2023.
One of the highlights of the annual dinner is the presentation of the President’s Award. The award is presented to an individual or business for helping to making Brandon a better place to live and work and play. Criteria that the President often uses include those with a long list of contributions to the town through work, volunteerism, charity, philanthropy, longevity and many other characteristics that benefit our community.
This year’s recipient was Dennis Marden. Dennis has been in the Brandon orbit since 1983, as the art teacher and theater arts director at Neshobe School, acting and directing in Marble Valley and Brandon Town Players, assisting at the senior center and food shelf, volunteering with our chamber, and for the last 18 years has been a member and President of the Friends of the Brandon Town Hall group. He has been a driving force in bringing the 160-year-old building back to a beautiful and integral part of Brandon life and fun and he continues to caretake this historic treasure. Brandon is lucky to have him here.
Moving on to another topic, the Chamber is very lucky each month to be able to share a little of what we are all about and what’s happening in and around our village. Our thanks to the Rutland Herald for this opportunity. Media has changed so much in the past 25 years, but my feedback after these articles are published is testament to the fact that many folks still get an immense amount of their information from the print media. In Brandon, we are lucky to have great papers like the Herald covering the county, state and national news and Brandon’s local newspapers have a long history dating back to the early 1800s. Our most recent newspaper, the Reporter, is in the process of a significant change and the Chamber knows the value and need of local print media especially to a small village. It is the venue where we find information on so many varied topics, municipal, school, sporting, social, obituaries, human interest stories, advertising and so much more. A healthy local newspaper benefits us all. I have pulled a few thoughts from a recent article written by the Reporter’s new editor Steven Jupiter describing the efforts underway to reinvent our local publication and hoping our community responds.
“After decades as a for-profit enterprise, the Reporter is sallying forth on our own as a community-based nonprofit. What once seemed a distant point is now upon us in all its undeniable urgency. Stories must be written. Photos must be taken. Pages must be laid out.
"The feedback we’ve gotten from the community so far has been a mix of hope, appreciation, and wonder at our willingness to take on such a big project. It’s going to be a stressful, laborious process for sure. But we anticipate that it will also be rewarding on many levels. And it’s the promise of those rewards that motivates us.
"Our goal is to bring the communities we serve together, to keep them informed, and to keep them engaged. Even though the towns we cover have been interconnected in many ways for more than 200 years now, folks in one town are often unaware of what’s going on in the communities that surround them. We hope to create a sense of common purpose, a sense that whatever the differences from one town to the next, we’re all in it together.
"The great benefit of the approach we’re taking as a community-based nonprofit is that the emphasis will be squarely on our communities. We will address statewide or national issues when there’s a direct impact on our local lives, but our intention is to focus on what’s happening right here. We will certainly cover local government, schools, and major events, but there are also a lot of good people here doing a lot of interesting things and we want to make sure we all know about them.
"And, for now, it falls to us — myself, Dr. George Fjeld, and Barbara Ebling — to find a way to keep the flame alive. We certainly won’t be able to do it alone. We need to expand the Board and hire staff. We need to develop networks of community contributors. We need to increase the paper’s circulation. It’s a daunting task, one we undertake with humility. We will stumble along the way. We ask in advance for your understanding and good humor. We hope we will exceed expectations, but we expect we will sometimes fall short. Please don’t hesitate to let us know what’s working and what isn’t. And please know we come to this with the best intentions.
"We look forward to starting this journey together.”
Bernie Carr is executive director of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.