Editor’s note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region.
Happy New Year from the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region. We are excited to host our first mixer of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Castleton University Bank Gallery, located at 104 Merchants Row in downtown Rutland. This mixer is an opportunity for people to gather, bring awareness to the art gallery and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
The current exhibit at the Castleton University Bank Gallery, “Pride 1983,” curated by Meg Tamulonis of the Vermont Queer Archives, honors those who took part in Vermont’s first Lesbian and Gay Pride March in 1983. The gallery features portraits of those who were organizers, early activists, and involved in other ways. There is also a virtual component where participants can dial a number and learn more about the portrait and the day of the event. This exhibit is a collaboration between the Pride Center of Vermont and the Vermont Folklife Center.
Oliver Schemm, CU associate professor of art and director of Castleton galleries says, “This exhibit was brought to my attention by the Vermont Folklife Center, and I jumped at the chance to host it.”
Schemm continues, “I thought it incredibly important to show the history of the LGBTQ+ community in Vermont. Pride 83 is about the early organizers of the movement who created the foundation for civil unions and later same-sex marriage. Now more than ever do we need to understand the grassroots work that fought for equal rights in our state. Recent Supreme Court rulings have placed into question long considered rights. This exhibition tells the story of those individuals who fought for their equality in Vermont.”
Sam Davis-Boyd, assistant professor of media and communication at CU says, “As a queer person in the Rutland community, the importance of having events that celebrate and showcase LGBTQ+ life and history to uplift queer stories is so important to cultivating community. Continuing to create spaces, holding events like this, and advocating and uplifting our queer youth and people in the Rutland Region is vital for our community.”
In the Spring 2021, CEDRR formed a Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee. The group has since created a DEI Strategy and is working to ensure our entire Rutland County community is represented on or by the CEDRR Board of Directors and on committees. “DEI is much more than an acronym. It is a mindset. It is the sincere belief that we all deserve to be appreciated, heard, and included,” says the DEI Committee in a joint statement.
The committee continues to say, “This event celebrates the legacy of the LGBTQ+ community, and our desire to consistently support equal advancement of opportunities within the local economy.”
In June, Rutland Plus, an LGBTQ+ collaborative of Social Tinkering, hosted Rutland City’s first community-wide Pride Celebration at the Chaffee Art Center to increase support and visibility and build community. They also oversee the “I LOVE Rutland, All Are Welcome Here” visibility campaign that has shown members of the LGBTQ+ community they are not alone.
Rutland County Pride was formed in 2022 and was recently awarded an $18,750 health equity sub-grant from Social Tinkering’s Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) Movement to open our area’s first physical pride center. They’ve been hosting monthly drag show fundraisers for several months, celebrating diversity and inclusion, and are significantly building our LGBTQ+ community. These organizations are building a community of allies within Rutland County, a necessity to create a welcoming environment for all to live, work and play.
CEDRR wants everyone to know they are welcome at all our events. A CEDRR membership is not necessary to attend. We are here for the entire Rutland Region with the hope this event and others to come, encourages connections between all, promotes allyship and uplifts marginalized groups.
Lyle Jepson is the executive director for Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region and lives in Rutland City. Contact Lyle by email at lyle@rutlandeconomy.com. Reach out to him if there are questions regarding CEDRR’s DEI Committee.
