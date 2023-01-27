Editor's note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region.
Returning to the Paramount Theatre stage Saturday, Feb. 25, is the fifth annual “Real Rutland Feud,” based on the popular television show, “Family Feud!” The Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region holds this event, featuring local community businesses and organizations, each year to benefit its regional marketing initiative, Real Rutland.
The Real Rutland Feud promises to be a fun and exciting evening full of laughs while raising funds for CEDRR’s Regional Marketing Initiative. This is a wonderful event for the community to come together and cheer on their favorite local businesses and organizations.
This year’s teams include, Xfinity taking on the Town of Brandon, Community Health against NewStory Center, Killington Resort versus Green Mountain Power, two teams of Rutland Regional Medical Center employees duking it out to see which team is number one, and Fabian Earth Moving versus Casella Construction. The two highest scoring teams will go up against one another for the title of 2023 Real Rutland Feud Champions and take home the Real Rutland Feud trophy. Eric Malette, executive director of the Paramount Theatre, will once again host the show.
You will recognize some returning players. Xfinity won the competition in February of 2020, just before the pandemic began in Vermont. The team is returning in an effort to reclaim the trophy.
Competition is heating up. Many teams have been practicing, making sure they are prepared to answer any question and can hit the buzzer faster than others. The Green Mountain Power team says, “We are energized and look forward to helping support our community by taking part in this great event. It’s a fun way to connect and make a difference!”
If you are familiar with the original show, you know the answers can be quite outrageous from time to time. We cannot control the answers that will come out of our contestants, but we try to keep this a family show.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Paramount Theatre box office in person, or online for $30. More information can be found at www.paramountvt.org/event/real-rutland-feud-2023 online. We look forward to seeing you at the Real Rutland Feud on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7:00 p.m.! Tickets are selling fast so be sure to purchase yours today to join the fun.
Cape Air is sponsoring NewStory Center and New England Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the "Fast Money Round."
Chrispin White is the member services and events manager for CEDRR, and lives in Poultney. Contact Chrispin by email at chrispin@rutlandeconomy.com
