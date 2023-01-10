Editor’s note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
With a new year comes new perspectives and undeniable optimism. It’s almost impossible to hang up that new calendar without connecting with the freedom that a blank slate elicits. Yet before we dive into 2023, we’ll take a moment to reflect on some of our favorite end-of-the-year highlights of 2022.
The Downtown Holiday Window Contest began Nov. 25. Until Dec. 27, the public was encouraged to stroll downtown to view all 26 participating window displays at area businesses. Upon viewing, people were able to submit their vote for their favorite. Each entry also doubled as a chance to win a special prize during December. One voter won a $50 gift card to his choice of a Downtown Rutland business, of which he selected Last Cup Café. Another voter won a downtown evening out package, which included a gift card to Taso on Center for dining and four Paramount Theatre tickets to see the Peking Acrobats, featuring the Shanghai Circus. Our grand prize winner won two Cape Air tickets. She’ll be able to enjoy a trip to Boston from Rutland with a lucky plus-one.
The DRP was happy to offer these incentives to voters as they contributed invaluable contest input. Their votes determined the winner of the “People’s Choice Award.” In this category, Last Cup Café sailed to victory. From a smirking Grinch to a nostalgic winter village, voters delighted in the hand-drawn display carefully crafted by co-owner ShiAnne Webster.
Three guest judges were tasked with deciding the remaining contest category winners. Judges La’Keiah Batista Sanchez, Gordon Dritschilo and Emilio Rosario toured the windows with hot cocoa in hand, scribbled notes, ooh-ed, aah-ed and weighed their choices thoughtfully.
Make It Sew won the “Kevin McCallister Award” (most creative). The judges loved the display, which featured an illuminated stag, northern lights and ethereal woodland scene.
The most festive display — or the “Mrs. Claus Award” — went to Freeman Marcus Jewelers.
Aptly dubbed the “Clark Griswold Award,” the title of the most over-the-top display went to Timco Jewelers and Goldsmiths. This downtown shop featured classic garland and holiday decor paired with a model train that a passerby could animate, chiming bells and light displays.
The extensive collection of Santa Claus memorabilia on display won Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum the “Norman Rockwell Award,” an achievement honoring the most classic/nostalgic window scene.
As for the best use of merchandise in a holiday window display, McNeil & Reedy secured the “Rudolph Award.”
When it came to the illustrious title of “Best Overall,” judges couldn’t help but fall in love with what Diamonds and More presented. Festive gnomes seemed playfully alive skiing on snow-capped hills. Snowflakes glittered in their mid-descent as a holiday sleigh navigated through trees and snow globes. Each element together checked off what the judges were looking for: a scene evoking all the joy and charm of the holiday season.
Another event in which the DRP participated was the Rutland Community Cupboard’s annual Celebrity Server event. Executive Director Tiffany Saltis joined seven other celebrity servers to support the Community Cupboard’s mission of feeding our neighbors in need. Through a collective effort, the event raised $25,000 in total donations which will go a long way in addressing hunger in our community.
January arguably marks the beginning of a quieter time for the Partnership when it comes to events. Spring kicks off the event calendar, which stays steady until the winter holidays. In the months leading up to that exciting time, we are taking advantage of evaluating and strategizing our events, business offerings and other community activities. Our intentions always include offering safe, fun and financially accessible events that strengthen the downtown experience for residents and visitors alike. We’ll be adjusting and growing in 2023 to make sure we are doing just that — and much, much more.
We hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season, and we look forward to this new year full of opportunity with the best community around.
Tiffany Saltis is executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
