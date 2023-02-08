Editor’s note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce.
February already? And just a few weeks (or months) until we feel the spring breezes again. The sun is already noticeably stronger, gardeners are planning for planting season, and hopefully we’ve seen the last of the cold snaps for the year.
The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce has already ordered geraniums from Emily at Everyday Flowers on Main Street in Poultney, in preparation for the PACC Gorgeous Geranium Sale — beautiful geraniums in 4-inch pots to be delivered the week before Mother’s Day. You can even order enough to decorate the cemetery on Memorial Day, and they’ll bloom all season.
To order your Gorgeous Geraniums, call Wendy at 802-287-9897, or leave a message with Nina at 802-287-2010. Tell them how many you want, pre-pay your order, and know that you’re ready for the new season with wonderful color. Order early, as the supply is limited, and you don’t want to be left out!
This season’s moderate weather does have its drawbacks, of course. The Poultney Fish and Game Club had to cancel the annual Frosty Derby on Lake St. Catherine, originally scheduled for Feb. 12. But they’re already planning for colder weather next season, and we’ll put next year’s derby on our calendar shortly.
The Poultney Snowmobile Club had some nice sledding earlier in the year and hopes to see more snow before the end of the season. Old Vermonters always did say that the biggest blizzards come in March.
March means Maplefest in Poultney, on Saturday, March 25, with sugarhouses also open on Sunday, March 26. The Poultney Area Chamber is coordinating the event, including organizing the Maplefest Craft and Food Fair and the 5K Fun Run. The Official Tree Tapping Ceremony features Poultney’s Citizen of the Year Rebecca Cook, and the Maple Prince and Princess will be crowned. The two will be chosen through an art contest, with judging by a panel from Stone Valley Arts.
Poultney will be teeming with special deals, too. Williams Hardware is again offering 25% off all non-sale items that fit into their recyclable bag, and other stores will have special deals as well. Local eateries will feature maple-themed specials, and Pelletier’s Food Truck has maple-fried dough. Local sugarhouses will be open to the public, part of a true Vermont experience, and a chance to stock up on maple goodies, as well.
Free horse-and-wagon rides will be available, courtesy of the Chamber and the PDRC. Poultney Methodist Church will host a pancake breakfast. Analog Cycles will stage a bike race and also a bike tour to the local sugarhouses. The Poultney Historical Society will hand out free maple sugar cookies and will have a maple exhibit. They’re also collecting family maple recipes, with the opportunity to win a historic photo. And you don’t want to miss the Maple Dinner at the Poultney Senior Center.
The Chamber invites Poultney businesses and organizations to join in the fun of Maplefest. Contact us at 802-287-2020 or email PoultneyVTChamber@gmail.com. For up-to-date information, visit poultneyareachamber.com and watch our Facebook page at facebook.com/poultneyareachamberofcommerce
What else is new in Poultney? The Poultney Select Board is looking where to best perform maintenance, upgrades and renovations to its buildings and other properties. The town has many options and is taking its time to decide the best use for the available dollars.
The Town to Trails group meets regularly with the aim of linking the local trail systems with local businesses and cultural areas throughout the town. A survey last fall turned up suggestions from local users and visitors to the area. Poultney is already a hub for recreation enthusiasts.
The Bhakta Group is actively working on areas of the former Green Mountain College Campus and are starting to think about plans and projects for their next phase. The Poultney Planning Commission last year made it possible for the group to develop the campus in phases, instead of having to submit a fully integrated plan for the entire campus right at the beginning. That allows them to be flexible and to adjust plans and priorities as conditions change.
Everyone is looking forward to summer as well, with its wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation, and a plethora of events for the rest of the year already in the planning stages. Sign-ups open April 1 for the Poultney Town Wide Yard Sale, held the first Saturday in June, The Fourth of July committee has been meeting since late last year, the Poultney Granville Band is practicing for the summer season, East Poultney Day is on the horizon, and the new SeptemberFest. has been moved to the Saturday of Labor Day.
Poultney, Vermont. Always growing and changing. We look forward to seeing you here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.