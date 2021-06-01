We are lucky to live in a country with a free press, unlike Russia or China. But, do we really have a free press? Misinformation runs rampant in this country thanks to social media and other online outlets. Everyone can post whatever they want. We look to journalists to give us the facts. But today, journalists often have to report what their bosses tell them to rather than what is the truth.
As Finley Peter Dunne said in 1893, “The job of the newspaper is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.” Unfortunately, today, that is not happening. Many newspapers are going the way of the dodo and many of the ones that are still in business are being swallowed up by hedge funds that will dismantle them. I was saddened to hear the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and The Baltimore Sun were just bought by Alden Global Capital, which already owns about 200 newspapers.
Local television stations are not much better. Sinclair Broadcast Group owns or operates 294 television stations. That means “local news” is often dictated by the bigwigs. I’m sure people remember a few years ago when just about all the Sinclair stations had to run the same message word-for-word.
This is a danger to our country. One of the first things to disappear in a declining democracy is the truth. We must have an independent press. We must have journalists who write and speak the truth.
It is nice to know Vermont still has an independent press, not only the Rutland Herald but also the many other papers. We also have an independent news channel (WCAX). Hopefully, the rest of the nation will take our love of an independent, free press as an example. To quote Calvin Coolidge, “If the spirit of liberty should vanish in other parts of the Union, and support of our institutions should languish, it could all be replenished from the generous store held by the people of this brave little state of Vermont.”
Amy Pregger lives in Fair Haven.
