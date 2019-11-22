The Rutland Economic Development Corp. (REDC) would like to thank our community members and partners for a successful month of celebrating manufacturing careers in Rutland County in honor of National Manufacturing Day.
Throughout October and early November, REDC partnered with the following businesses and organizations to highlight the viable careers in manufacturing throughout Rutland County: The MINT — Rutland’s Makerspace, Ellison Surface Technologies, First Light Technologies, GE Aviation, Hubbardton Forge, Community College of Vermont, Adecco, Leddy Group, Stafford Technical Center, Strengthening Working Families Initiative, Vermont Department of Labor and Vermont Student Assistance Center.
Events included classes at The MINT, tours at local manufacturing facilities and a career fair-style open house, One-Stop Shop, at Community College of Vermont for interested community members to prepare for the next steps in building a career in manufacturing. Each event brought together new faces and excitement for the field of manufacturing from people across all ages and backgrounds.
At REDC, we’re thrilled with the advancements in the field of manufacturing and it’s vital that this work be highlighted for a better understanding of what a manufacturing career looks like in 2019. Seeing our surrounding community members having a hands-on experience to learn about these viable careers in our region and making the necessary steps to a better career is remarkable.
REDC has been in our community for over 80 years working to highlight our region as one of the most innovative, creative and friendly places to live, work, play and grow a business. We feel that careers in manufacturing are an integral aspect of a strong economy and flourishing community. Through innovative technology, careers in manufacturing have expanded widely throughout our region and we’re so fortunate these businesses call Rutland County home. We thank our community for celebrating National Manufacturing Day with us and experiencing these advancements first-hand.
Kimberley Rupe is REDC assistant director.
