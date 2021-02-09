So, there’s quite an array of individuals running for mayor of Rutland. Many, such as myself being a Shrewsbury resident, can’t vote in the election either for mayor or alderman.
That said, the city of Rutland is a major part of all our lives living on the outskirts. We all use the beneficial services and shopping we all need weekly for our everyday necessities. So, even though we don’t live in the city, we have a major stake in who is elected mayor and even for the few open alderman seats. We, like city residents want to take pride in the city.
It was good to hear the current mayor in announcing his new bid for the spot, say he will work on alleviating the many empty storefronts in the downtown. Frankly, even before COVID-19, I sure didn’t see many initiatives pursued in that direction. If you get a chance, ask him exactly what his plan might be. Is there a plan?
Ask whose bottoms he’s going to kick to get active to add vibrancy to a dull downtown. Events bring people to a downtown, not the minor promotions such as this past summer and fall. Again, events only, not shopping promotions, give people a strong reason to spend some time enjoying the collection of shops and restaurants right in downtown.
Another candidate, when making his pitch for the office, mentioned how often he has heard from residents how “stagnant” Rutland has remained, especially the downtown. I concur. He sounds like a mover.
Then ask the declarer for mayor who thought what was done on Center Street this past summer was a “Grand Slam,” why he, in my opinion, has, by that statement, set the bar so low for the downtown. He also thought that “eventually” Center Street might be closed off to traffic. Eventually? That sounds pretty stagnant to me. Rutland’s downtown needs a kick, a big kick. I haven’t seen any kind of a kick in a long, long time.
Larry Abelman lives in Shrewsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.