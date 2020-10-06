As many of you know by now, I’ve been a pretty harsh critic of the lack of progress in the development of downtown Rutland into a vibrant place people will go out of their way to visit and shop. Even after reading the Sept. 17 article in the Herald titled Gung Ho, I was finally just going to let the subject go. I have admittedly kept a copy of the article handy to read. So a couple days ago, I was on a Zoom session with family and friends who live in the Maryland suburbs of D.C. After some general conversation, the subject turned to an area known for restaurants and shopping in Bethesda. Everyone was raving about how nice it was over the summer that Bethesda had closed down two streets in town so the restaurants could expand onto the streets and provide a safe place for people to walk around town and do some shopping. Of course, that got my head spinning again about the lack of progress and ideas regarding doing the same on Center Street in downtown Rutland. I read the article again just a few moments ago and the same thoughts I have continuously professed came back into my brain.
Has the bar been set so low for downtown that Alderman Gorruso deemed the summer redesign as a “grand slam?” He also told the Herald he had personally eaten downtown “a lot.” In my obsession with the lack of progress, every time I was anywhere near downtown, I just had to drive down Center Street. Only once or twice did I see more then four or five people taking advantage of the outdoor seating during the day even on the nicest of days the whole summer. And I drove Center Street a lot. I sure don’t call that a grand slam. And maybe it has given the businesses downtown a bit of a shot in the arm, but the businesses really need an idea that will consistently give people a reason not only to just run an errand or two in town, but to stay and enjoy. The only way that is going to happen is to finally shut down Center Street to traffic and let the restaurants fully expand onto the street, not just a couple of tables each. Then also lease out spots in the middle of the shut street to various food carts and/or carts for artisans to showcase their wares. The restaurants already there should not be afraid of the competition as so many more people will become aware of their offerings. Then put in some business-sponsored picnic tables and a small performing stage big enough for a duo to perform for some entertainment. Gorruso also stated Rutland lacks the features of Burlington that makes Church Street what it is — though it might be feasible “someday.” Huh? Give me a break. Just put some barriers at the two ends of Center Street as has been done in the past for the sidewalk sale days and the Friday night concerts. What’s the deal with having to do more studies? Just do it!
A few weeks back I was participating with a group of 15 or so playing pickleball. About six of us were standing around, 6 feet apart, of course, and I asked the group if anyone knew of a place that a vegetarian I was meeting for lunch could get a satisfying meal. One mentioned the Yellow Deli. Right away, two asked, “where’s that” Both have lived in the area for more than 50 years. They just don’t go downtown. Then I brought up the Retail Passport Promotion. Not one person was aware of the promotion, not one. I told everyone what it was about. Then the mocking began. “There’s five stores in Rutland?” “What five stores?” “Are you talking about Rutland, Vermont?” So sad. Personally, I was glad the powers-that-be were actually at least trying something. My question would be if they had wanted to really be proactive, why did they wait till mid-August to start the promotion instead of maybe Memorial Day weekend or at least by the beginning of July? Why? I’m hopeful the promotion helped at least some and was not another feeble attempt to get people to go out of their way to spend some time downtown. Of course, anything would be an improvement. Admittedly, I only occasionally listen to the local radio stations so maybe the promotion was advertised on the radio but personally, the only place I saw an advertisement for the promotion was the Mountain Times based out of Killington. Not even the Herald?
Raise you hand if you knew the four square blocks of downtown bordered by Wales, West, Evelyn, Strongs and Washington streets has somewhere around 20 empty storefronts, yes, 20 empty storefronts. I find that incredible. I see nothing is being done or planned to entice new businesses immediately. Immediately! Obviously, nothing has worked for years and years. Big changes need to happen now, not after more studies are done. Just do it!
Maybe some totally out-of-the-box thinking by people with some new ideas is needed. Remember when Art in the Park was asking to set up again this year? What if for just one year they were told yes, but they would have to set up on a closed Center Street? Between the Saturday Farmers’ Market and the Art set up downtown and maybe even to revive the sidewalk sale days the same weekend, can you imagine the hundreds of people who would have been seeing downtown businesses, many for the first time? Did that cross anyone’s mind? Yes, there are five stores downtown and some that are nicely unique. And good food, too.
In the same article, Transportation Planner Devon Neary finds the amount of traffic on Center Street “a kind of a lot of traffic for that street, and I think a lot of that traffic is cut-through traffic where they’re not trying to access businesses on that street, but they’re using it to get to Route 7 or residential areas on the other side.” Also, he said if the city wants to make Center Street more pedestrian-friendly, it needs to discourage — repeat — discourage through traffic. Let me repeat, “they’re NOT trying to access businesses on that street.” Shut the darn street down. He said a survey revealed 60% of respondents thought the street should be shut down. Tell the Rutland Regional Planning Commission and any other organization dealing with the downtown that there should be no more spending thousands of dollars on studies for eventualities for Center Street. There is only one thing that can immediately add some vibrancy to the downtown. Shut down Center Street as of next summer. Just do it!
Larry Abelman lives in Shrewsbury.
