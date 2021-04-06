I have always wondered why there are very few comments regarding the letters and commentaries I have done regarding downtown Rutland. Thursday there were two very interesting commentaries.
First of all, let me apologize for my mistake about Bonnie Hawley; it was the new owner who moved out of town because of the lack of foot traffic.
Of course, I agree way more with the commentary by Ron Hemenway than that of Tricia Huebner. One of my main points over and over is the title of Ron's piece, Change is a good thing. Rutland's downtown has stagnated as nothing worthwhile seems to get done to bring people downtown on a regular, if at all, basis. Nothing changes.
Tricia is bummed I knock the downtown so much and mentions she feels I am not supporting the various people who try hard to make Rutland a better place. In her second paragraph, she mentions a lot of different organizations and such. Tricia, you are missing the whole point. Tricia, none of those bring an abundance of people to the downtown. All these things that people work hard on are terrific, the people who do all the work are terrific, too. The hard work they do just doesn't bring the enthusiasm needed to get people to go out of their way to make a journey downtown. Yes, as you said when you closed your shop last Sunday, the downtown was busy. Yes, people do come down in the late afternoon and evening for the terrific selection of restaurants. But shopping, on Sunday? Downtown Rutland is dead during the day every day, period.
For the first time ever after my last commentary, three people actually took the time to give me a buzz encouraging what I have been doing. One was the retired owner of the Cortina Inn in Mendon. He even told me he was a "fan." I thought that was pretty funny. Another was an actual former kitchen store business owner on Center Street who retired a while ago. She was also very complimentary. It was nice to know.
So getting back to the two commentaries. Tricia states I shouldn't be comparing Rutland to any other cities or towns? I don't get that. Last summer, Burlington was shutting down side streets downtown every Saturday so shops could put their wares out on the sidewalks and in the street. People were walking all over, shopping, spending money. What did Rutland do? Nothing. Burlington had a sidewalk sale, as did Woodstock. What did Rutland do? Nothing. Our wonderful farmers' market wanted to move part of their operation onto Center Street on Saturdays because of COVID-19 protocols. The mayor told them no as he "had concerns." Somebody explain that to me. To me, using Center Street would have been a no-brainer giving the establishments downtown a greatly needed shot in the arm. She's absolutely missing the whole point.
As I was reading Ron's commentary, I was thinking, is he going to be mentioning the downtown? He did. "Let's face it, people don't go to downtown Rutland anymore," thank you.
Larry Abelman lives in Shrewsbury.
