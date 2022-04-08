So my immediate thought when I read about Tiffany Saltis becoming the new DRP head was a positive one hoping some new blood at the head of the organization might take it in a new, more progressive direction.
Then I got to the seventh paragraph where she apparently told the Herald she “arrives at a time when downtown is doing well.” Tiffany, that’s just not true. Go walk around the downtown on a nice day. If you see six people between Merchants Row and Center Street, you will be fortunate.
The past few weeks, there have been more and more comments in the Herald regarding downtown. My favorite is in the same issue as your announcement. Mr. Rittello writes about residents grasping at straws pointing out the new businesses and once again bringing up the constant pointing out of the murals around town. Benjamin, you forgot about the sculptures. Then he points out the people living in a bubble using cute catch-phrases like Rutland is an evolving, ever-changing community. I myself am tired of that stuff put out by the “bubble people.”
The other grasping thing we always hear about is Friday Night Live is in the works. That’s terrific and is great for the local community. What it doesn’t do is bring any of the thousands of visitors that come to the area yearlong, downtown. Only a vibrant, festive downtown will bring much-needed people. And that means making the downtown vibrant and festive each and every day of the week.
Today, Wednesday, Bill Pecor points out that he and his wife used to drive from the Upper Valley to shop the downtown but those days are over. I still remember a comment by Ron Hemenway a few months back, “no one shops downtown anymore.” Maybe just a bit of an exaggeration but basically true. Everyone I know goes downtown only when there’s a specific errand at a particular spot. Then they do their thing and leave. Why stay?
Then, there’s a view by Mr. Scotellaro on March 16 in the Herald that the city needs a “plan.” A plan for the economic renaissance of the downtown. Is there a plan? Has there ever been a plan? The mayor sure hasn’t put out a plan. Who better than him to push a plan?
Tiffany, I really do hope you can do something to revive the city. One piece of advice, “beware of the bubble people.”
Larry Abelman lives in Shrewsbury.
