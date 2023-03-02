For a month now, I have been contemplating a response to three commentaries that appeared in the Herald giving three very different opinions of the state of Rutland City.
One I thought was quite a bit over the top. Lots of frustration and anger by the writer had definitely built up over time in what he conceived as a lack of progress in turning Rutland into a special place. The second was pretty much right-on but still showed a level of disappointment in the slow progress brought to the city. The third pointed out all the terrific things she felt Rutland has going for it. I feel she is still missing the point. The downtown still has no vibrancy to it and no matter the time of year or time of day, has not attracted the necessary activity a vibrant downtown should have going for it. Yes, a lot more is going on to see or do if you know about the progress. But just driving through downtown, none of that is obvious to the persons driving though — nothing to attract attention.
What people need to see is activity. What she fails to admit is, all these things happened at a snail’s pace. I love the pictures of a person walking their dog downtown or pushing a stroller on Merchants Row or Center Street that appear in the Herald. Have you ever noticed except for the subject in the picture, there is almost never another human being in the picture in the background? The downtown is empty — nothing to draw the thousands of tourists who visit the area year-round. The downtown can’t even get the hundreds of people who attend the downtown farmers market on Saturdays, just to walk across the street. On Center Street on Saturdays, there has been only one restaurant serving outside and that is on the far end near Wales Street.
Will the misguided decision to make Center one-way change that? Will there be a coordinated effort to get more of the restaurants to do so on Saturdays happen? If history is any example, the answer is “no.” Think about it: After the decision to do the one-way option, there was not one, not one letter to the editor I remember seeing praising the decision. I guarantee if the plan had been presented to shut the street down, a whole page of letters would have appeared praising the decision. And the people praising that decision would have been the people dying to come spend time in a vibrant, happening downtown.
Recently, with the mayor’s election on the horizon, we have heard from Mr. Allaire about all the progress he feels has been made under his leadership. Personally, I don’t see or feel the big difference.
Larry Abelman lives in Shrewsbury.
