For a month now, I have been contemplating a response to three commentaries that appeared in the Herald giving three very different opinions of the state of Rutland City.

One I thought was quite a bit over the top. Lots of frustration and anger by the writer had definitely built up over time in what he conceived as a lack of progress in turning Rutland into a special place. The second was pretty much right-on but still showed a level of disappointment in the slow progress brought to the city. The third pointed out all the terrific things she felt Rutland has going for it. I feel she is still missing the point. The downtown still has no vibrancy to it and no matter the time of year or time of day, has not attracted the necessary activity a vibrant downtown should have going for it. Yes, a lot more is going on to see or do if you know about the progress. But just driving through downtown, none of that is obvious to the persons driving though — nothing to attract attention.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.