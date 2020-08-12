I was watching WCAX on Sunday, Aug. 2, when my attention was caught by the local reporter reporting on streets in downtown Burlington being closed from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. every Saturday thru Aug. 28. The reporter stated that the goal was to allow stores and restaurants to open safely outside, activate city streets, increase physical activity and to boost economic activity for local businesses. Business owners said it gives them a chance to regain some clientele and revenue lost during the pandemic. A retailer they interviewed said, “it invites people into the experience and storefront,” adding “some retailers say it’s been their best days.”
And then we have Rutland’s feeble attempt on Center Street. Every time I’m in Rutland, I drive through Center Street hoping something at least has come of their attempt. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen more then six people taking advantage of the outdoor seating, ever, no matter how nice the day is or what time of day. And the usual sight of almost no one on the sidewalks.
In the past few weeks, I have visited four establishments and made a purchase at each. Of course, I had to ask how the changes had aided their particular business. One thought it was helping the few outdoor dining spots. Not. One was new to downtown so had no thought and another basically shrugged his shoulders. Just a few days ago, I had a terrific sandwich with a friend inside one of the food establishments. I asked again. Basically, I was told the change has had little to no effect. Then the owner went on telling us it’s still surprising every week that there are a few people who come in and ask if they are new to Center Street? The new customers are surprised to hear he’s been there 14 years. But the most shocking thing he said was, “and these are people who live in Rutland!”
As I have said all along, people only come to downtown Rutland if they have a specific errand that takes them there, and they leave. Frankly, why would you come down and spend some time? Answer, there’s absolutely nothing going on downtown. The mayor wouldn’t even let the incredibly popular Farmers’ Market expand onto Center Street for the summer.
Getting back to the places I stopped at during my visit downtown, two businesses were pointed out to me that were stopping the powers-that-be from shutting down the block. Now one, out of all the businesses there, has, by far, the most loyal clientele of all. I think they would walk even a whole block just to work with the people inside. The other is just being short-sighted.
You can’t tell me that to lose a few parking spaces to have a few hundred people a day milling around seeing your storefront, wouldn’t benefit you and have people visiting the area see your business for the first time. And we all have seen all the out-of-state plates on cars that have brought people to “safe Vermont.” These people have money. They own second homes or are renting for the summer or longer. And they are looking for something to do.
I’ll say it again and again, “close down Center Street between Wales Street and Merchants Row for the summer.” At this point, it’s too late but at the least let the farmers’ market expand there till the end of their stay in the fall. Burlington has always been proactive. You don’t see that in Rutland, ever.
A month ago, I wrote a commentary. The one comment from a reader was, “I’ve lived in Rutland 61 years, nothing ever changes.” Amen.
Larry Abelman lives in Shrewsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.