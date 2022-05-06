On Tuesday, April 26, the Rutland Redevelopment Authority held a forum at the Paramount to get some citizen feedback about what we felt the future of Center Street should look like. This was held just after a nonpublic meeting of downtown "stakeholders."
Was it a coincidence or a sign from above that was the same day Church Street in Burlington won "The No. 1 Public Square" in all of America? Church Street, established in 1985, has since become known as "The Gem in the Crown of the City."
Rutland has no gem and if the one-way option for the street becomes reality, it still won't. The Herald has indicated the "stakeholders" would prefer that direction. I was one of about 50 or so citizens who showed up for the forum. We were invited up on stage after a short presentation by the consulting group the RRA is working with. There, we were given a few red and green dots and only one blue dot. Green were for "like" and the red for "dislike," which we could stick on the presentations of the three choices for the street displayed. And then the one blue dot would be stuck on our favorite choice. Unless I was seeing double, the pedestrian-only choice got the strong support. Aren't we the ones who need to be drawn downtown? The pedestrian-only choice would immediately solve the issue of nowhere to hang out downtown with what they call an amphitheater in the middle of the street opposite the Paramount, a space for people to sit and meet. The other two choices do nothing to remedy that. Don't we want people to come down and hang out?
Let's look at a couple of the reasons for the one-way street choice by a few of the "stakeholders." Eric Mallette of the Paramount stated pedestrian-only would be "very challenging for us" as we "occasionally” have a show that needs to be loaded in the front." Let's concentrate on the word "occasionally." So, we are going to hold back the one choice that will immediately add vibrancy to the downtown because "occasionally" items might have to be transported a half a block? Occasionally.
And then there's Erica Balestra who rents out a number of apartments downtown and is worried about her tenants having to move furniture in and out. Good grief, do your tenants move in and out so frequently that would really be an issue? I would hope they have at least a year's lease and most, more. And then she brings up carrying groceries. I would think most of your tenants moved downtown for convenience. Do you really think they are going to hunt down their vehicle two or three blocks away to drive for groceries when Price Chopper and Walmart are sitting there? They probably walk over to the shopping center, get what they need and then wheel back one of those two-wheeled baskets for holding bags of groceries or laundry. As I asked Eric Mallette, "are you going to hold back the one choice which will immediately add vibrancy to the downtown because of the needs of a few tenants?"
At least, Andy Paluch, who co-owns Wild Kind Toys and is looking to open a restaurant, sees the immediate need to add some life to the downtown. As he says, "I feel whatever we do, it needs to feel transformative" and "we need to do something that'll get people to feel excited about coming to Center Street." Andy, only shutting down the street will do that. Foot traffic, you need that. One-way doesn't do that. Frankly, the one-way thing isn't really much different than the parklets the past couple of summers.
On the other hand, there's Brennan Duffy who admitted "a lot of people like the pedestrian-only but are hesitant about how extreme that might be." Brennan, Rutland needs extreme. Rutland needs transformation. Rutland needs to take the big step — needs to stop holding the city back from acquiring the vibrancy that is so much needed. Take the big step. Shut the darn street down. Just do it.
Larry Abelman lives in Shrewsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.