“Hail to the Redskins,” I must have sung this first line of the football team’s fight song I grew up with in Washington, D.C., at least a few hundred times. The team’s fight song was sung every time the team scored a touchdown which was a lot as I grew up there during the team’s heyday. For a couple years, I played tenor sax in the “‘Skins” marching band. It was the one, if not the only, team that had its own marching band that marched and played at halftime and entertained the crowd from the stands during breaks in the action. Yes, we were dressed in traditional Native American costumes that included a chief’s headdress. Of course, back then, we didn’t give it a second thought. Except for the Cheese Heads in Green Bay, D.C. may have had the most loyal and boisterous fans in the league.
Times change. Awareness changes. Recently, now that the vaccine has allowed more freedom in our lives, I traveled down to the D.C. area to visit friends and family, even gladly accepted handshakes and hugs without cringing and running for the hand sanitizer. Anyway, I got together for pizza with my family and a fun poker game with guys I have known since elementary school. At both, I was interested in everyone’s feelings about the team now being known as the WFT, Washington Football Team, until a new name will be chosen. This was brought on by the hernia over the RHS nickname that Rutland seems to be dealing with for so long now.
Yes, there were a few who were initially upset. But everyone, including them, have moved on. They are all still huge fans and will support the team as they have for the past 40 to 70 years. Times change. Rutland also needs to do the same. It’s called progress. For some reason, that seems to be a hard thing for Rutland to do.
Larry Abelman lives in Shrewsbury.
