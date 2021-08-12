More than just a few times during my stint of 25 years at Okemo as retail director, there were decisions made by management that I felt would adversely affect my retail outlets. Initially, I would be traumatized by the changes but would eventually understand that the management decisions would really benefit the operation of the ski area overall, not to mention profits. Once I cleared my head, sat down and thought about what I could do to alleviate my concerns, I would normally come up with an idea that would negate many of my original negative thoughts — many times, a simple solution.
So a couple weeks ago on Page 2 of the Herald was again an article in regard to the possibility of shutting down Center Street to vehicle traffic. The manager of Phoenix Books was being traumatized by the possible effects that would have on the store’s business. It seems his older customers got very used to just pulling up in front of the store and having their purchase run out to their car and he was afraid if that was no longer possible, he would lose their business to Amazon. He even used the word “huge” to describe the possible loses.
Now, only being a few steps from the corner, there might be a simple solution to consider. Let’s say barriers are put up to close off the street. Why not set the barriers into Center Street maybe 10 feet or so and have a 5-minute parking area that could be used by not only his customers but delivery vehicles? I would think that would also work for Kong Chow, which also does a terrific to-go business. Their clientele could just give a quick buzz when they arrive and their orders can be whisked out to them while they wait. I guess the point I am trying to make is that sometimes you have to change how you do business if the changes do downtown Rutland good as a whole. My last thought on the subject would be I feel any business that a few businesses might lose, would be more then made up with the 20-30 times or more people hanging out on Center Street each day. And that would be during the day when the retailers are open.
According to the article, someone stated “some of our new businesses want to see the street closed, but they haven’t literally opened the businesses yet.” “They’re not speaking from experiences.” What experience? A dead downtown? Seems more like visionaries to me. They understand “foot traffic” is a key for any retail business. Does anyone still understand that there’s still a multitude of empty storefronts downtown? Every time I drive by the prime corner where the Coffee Exchange existed and see those big red For Rent signs, I just sigh. How many years now? Don’t get me wrong, it’s nice to see a couple of those fronts finally filled, but there is still a long way to go.
After a previous commentary of mine about Center Street, an owner said I shouldn’t compare Burlington to Rutland. Why not? I challenge you to take a day or stay trip to Burlington. Ride the bike path, cruise the lake, hit Echo with the kids and then cruise the downtown and Church Street. There’s a vibe. Yes, a vibe. Then, in the next couple days, head on down to downtown Rutland. Take a walk. Where’s the vibe? There is no vibe. Rutland desperately needs a vibe.
Larry Abelman lives in Shrewsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.