The other day, I was busy removing snow that had been plowed up against our mail and Herald boxes. At some point, a Shrewsbury local pulled up to say hello and brought up the fact she hadn’t seen any of my commentaries in quite a while. Having been trying to get my mojo back for writing, she was the motivation needed. It’s actually surprising to me how many stop me and appreciate what I’ve been doing.
We all want to see downtown Rutland glow. So I am going to hit you with my own Kellyanne Conway, “Visual Coordination.” Let me use this as an example. A couple weeks before Christmas, I drove through Waterbury on my way back from Costco in Colchester. Every single business downtown had the same decoration on the outside of their establishment. It didn’t matter if it was retail, a restaurant or a business office. Every front had boughs of green maybe a foot wide running up the sides of their establishment and one going across their business front windows. It was awesome! Along with the newly paved road, new curbs and new sidewalks, the town was so inviting. Inviting. If I was visiting nearby at Stowe, Bolton or maybe even Sugarbush and had been driving though, I sure would have made it back at some point for a meal or to shop. Inviting.
Within the next few days, I drove through downtown Rutland. There was no coordination. Just a few businesses had lights on the outside; there were some nicely lit trees across from Walmart but not much otherwise. I know there was a promotion for businesses to have nice displays in their windows. Fine. But if you were one of hundreds of people visiting family for the holidays or at one of our world-class winter resorts, you wouldn’t know that. There was nothing to draw in the person just driving though. Downtown was not inviting. No “Visual Coordination.” Remember that 63-degree day about 10 days before Christmas? I drove through about 1 p.m. I don’t think there were more than six people out and about between Merchants Row and Center Street. That should have been a prime shopping day for that special gift. I will never understand how the owners of the downtown establishments that could sure use the business, put up with it.
Just imagine for a moment if Center Street was closed down, what could have been done beginning a few weeks before Christmas. What if the downtown businesses coordinated staying open a couple evenings each week, brightly lit and decorated? What if, those evenings, a church or school choir was invited to entertain with some holiday music when the stores are open? Or even during the day? Hit each business up for 10 bucks and serve free hot chocolate. Bring in a portable fire pit. Come on, folks, use some imagination.
I met a friend for lunch at Ernie’s this past summer and ate out front. After a while, I realized that only Ernie’s and the Yellow Deli were serving lunch outside. A week or so later, I drove up Center after visiting the farmers’ market. The only establishment set up outside and serving was the Rutland Beer Works and they were very busy. Let’s say the “parklets” hopefully become history this summer and Center Street does get closed down. There needs to be some coordination with the other establishments to also be operating outside so people are curious seeing things happening. Only one place serving food outside on a Saturday with hundreds of people just a few steps away at the farmers’ market? I don’t get it. There’s nothing to draw them over to the downtown. “Visual Coordination.”
Yes, things seem to be happening downtown, some new businesses and other enterprises. The Paramount is getting some attention, too. And I’m sure there’s some people overseeing the downtown that are patting themselves on the back for what’s beginning to happen. Fine. But they need to realize that alone is not going to draw the number of people it would be nice to see downtown. There absolutely has to be some excitement in the downtown to draw in the thousands of people who visit the area year-round. They need to “see” things happening. “Visual Coordination.”
Larry Abelman lives in Shrewsbury.
