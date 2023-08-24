Why don’t cruelty to animals laws apply to wild animals?

Under Title 13, chapter 8, subchapter 1 of the Vermont State Statutes, there is a “cruelty to animals” law that specifies certain practices are deemed cruel and inhumane to animals and are therefore illegal (13 V.S.A. § 352). These practices include anything that “tortures,” “torments” or “cruelly harms or mutilates” an animal; restraining an animal “in a manner that is inhumane or is detrimental to its welfare;” administering poison to an animal “with the intent that it be taken by the animal;” and owning or training an animal “engaged in the exhibition of fighting.”

