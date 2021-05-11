This week, it is very likely that Liz Cheney, the #3 in the House Republican caucus, will be ousted from her position for her attacks on Trump's Big Lie that the election was stolen from him, and for her defense of democracy and its basic principle of free and open elections. Across the country, Republican statehouses are considering bills to restrict and suppress voting, and such legislation has already passed in Georgia, Florida and Texas.
The Republican Party is in thrall to a demagogic despot marooned at Mar-a-Lago, who demands absolute loyalty and has no policy prescriptions other than to punish his enemies and seize absolute power. Rather than rejecting a man who betrayed his oath of office to the Constitution and incited a riot that attempted to overthrow the government, the Republican Party has instead embraced him and is pushing out or sidelining anyone who dares criticize him.
This is the party Gov. Phil Scott is still loyal to and to which he belongs. The governor may say the right things about rejecting the Big Lie and Trumpism, but his deeds suggest otherwise. The Republican Party has been taken over by Trump wholesale, and there is now no room for "moderates" or anyone who subscribes to anything other than Trump.
So why is Phil Scott still a Republican? If he truly had the courage of his convictions, he would become an independent, if not a Democrat, and run on his own policies and ideas. And if he doesn't do that, and remains a Republican, why would Vermonters still vote for a man who remains loyal to a Republican Party that is no longer Republican, but simply the Party of Trump?
It is vitally important that all those who truly reject the poisonous threat Trump's Big Lie poses to our democracy, speak with actions and not just words. Where will all the voter suppression laws end? Will only members of one party be allowed to vote in the future? If Republicans take back the House and Senate in 2022, will there ever be a free and fair election again? Who can believe that Republicans once in power will ever certify the election of a Democrat as president? Who can believe they will respect and uphold our democratic principles and norms?
The situation is truly frightening and calls for a concerted response to reject the Big Lie and demand Republicans show their loyalty to democracy and the Constitution rather than to a would-be fascist dictator and despot. That means any Republican with a conscience should vote with his or her feet and leave the party if it no longer wishes to be a part of the democratic experiment that is America.
I am watching and waiting to see if Phil Scott does the right thing and stands up for democracy and the rule of law. If he doesn't, I will not be voting for him in any future election, and I encourage all those who love our country and our democratic institutions to do the same.
John Aberth lives in Roxbury.
