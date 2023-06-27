After reading Charles Laramie's shrill diatribe entitled "Absurdity of religion" in the June 17-18 weekend edition, the first idea that came to mind was the old saying: "Methinks he doth protest too much." I wondered about the source of the shrillness. The arguments are standard stock; most were touched on by C.S. Lewis in "Mere Christianity" written during World War II. Charles might enjoy reading this gem of human wisdom.
My problem with this atheism stuff is the fact I'm not responsible for my own existence. I didn't choose my parents, nor my date of birth, nor my birthplace. Nor did my parents, nor did anyone else I know of. Hmmm.