My dad was a card-carrying Republican. That’s what his father was. That’s what our Protestant upstate-New York farming community was. They were “conservative” in that very “set-in-their-ways” kind of habitual manner.
But as hard as my dad tried to resist it, he could not control the inexorable changes that happened in the 1960s — or the 1970s and on for basically the rest of his life. If the slogan “Make America Great Again” had been contrived back then, I could see him wearing a MAGA hat …
Therefore, that begs the question of exactly when was that time when America was great? For my dad, it must have been sometime post-WWII, probably the 1950s. But was it the ’50s? Was it back when GM and the fossil-fuel industry made America the industrial juggernaut of the world? Back when laws imposed upon women did not apply to men? Back when racial apartheid was practiced in America? Back when people with disabilities were institutionalized? Back when the Cold War had kids hiding under their school desks?
Back then, I was too young to know America was not great in the way it should be and never has been. But does that mean I was unknowingly “liberal” — someone trying to keep an inquisitive, adventurous, open mind to the changes that were happening around us, and challenging what was and had been by questioning unfair and unjust traditions and progressing toward what could be?
Fast forward to now, when kids in schools are being killed by shooters with assault weapons. GM is a shadow of what it once was and the fossil-fuel industry has polluted the planet. Women are still subjected to a culture of sexual assault and men legislating control of their bodies. Racial, ethnic, sexual, religious and class divides are being aggravated by the denigrating, malicious and untruthful outbursts coming from the leadership of our country.
Challenging the restricting and bigoted dogmas of my father’s generation’s cultural, political and religious traditions left a wound that never really healed. My dad was obstinate in wanting things to be as they once were, which for him as a middle-class, white male, were conservatively comfortable, respectable and predictable. His resistance to a changing societal reality that I did not make but I participated in and that he could not control, was the wound that scarred our relationship.
The wounds of a similar resistance-to-change festers in America now, bleeding out our civility, reducing our political and social dialog to name calling, bullying, intimidation, denial and lies. The world is shrinking through travel and the pervasiveness of electronic communications, and to think we can circle our tribal wagons and go it alone is myopic and, eventually, suicidal. Retreating into nativist nationalism forebodes the death of democracy and rise of authoritarianism. This is not “conservative” or “liberal.” It is “despotic.”
As challenging as it may be to respect and accept the diversity of human beings — regardless of race, color, sexuality, age, disability, nationality, religion or lack of it — either we do or we will be at war with each other forever … and the wounds will not heal. They will be fatal.
Fred Wilber lives in Plainfield.
