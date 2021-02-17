Six members of the Rutland School Enlightenment and Propaganda Board voted to remove a school mascot that a representative of the Abenaki tribe said didn’t need to be removed — the day “after” the vote. The representative emailed that a “re-branded” Raiders name “needn’t be a Native variant.” This echoed a point from Commissioner Goldberg that “context,” “context,” “context” was important. Unfortunately, she wasn’t paying attention when a wiser commissioner, Charlene Seward, informed her that the context had changed 5-10 years ago. Unfortunately, Commissioner Goldberg (along with five others) was unable to shuffle the mental baby steps from the past into today’s reality. Six commissioners and one principal were guilty of the same mental and emotional lapses.
While the Rutland principal claimed the mascot selection had been vetted, the student representative indicated the 20-member student advisory committee had not vetted “any” mascot. They had “assumed” the “children” who had voted for each mascot had done their own “individual” vetting — which, of course, means no vetting was done. Commissioner Brittany Cavacas was perplexed when the principal said “all” of the mascot nominations had “positive and negative connotations” because she recalled the school superintendent wanted to specifically reject any mascot if it “is offensive to certain groups in our community” or if it “is offensive to kids in this building.” Proposing numerous mascot candidates that do not qualify passes for “due diligence” in our school community?
Relying on that most “uncommon” of values, common sense, four commissioners pointed out the “Rutland Raiders” mascot didn’t need to be changed: The mascot’s context had changed years ago; the proposed mascot candidates were totally unacceptable and more time was needed for reflection. However, imitating a student representative, who suggested approving the “Raven” now and fixing any problems later (instead of the more mature idea of, “do it right the first time”), our clerical commissioner railroaded a vote to approve.
And so, children, what have we learned? Now you know you can ignore school administrators because they ignore each other. Your assignments are merely suggestions. And most importantly, democracy is an illusion. Six people can impose their ill-thought-out ideas on populations past, present and future — and the $125,000 cost belongs to “you.” No wonder our youth are leaving town as soon as possible.
Frederick Adams lives in Rutland.
