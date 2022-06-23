What does every small town or medium city (such as Syracuse, Rochester, Plattsburgh, Cincinnati, Pittsfield, Brattleboro, Bennington and others) in the U.S. say they want? Millennials.
It’s a waste of time. Millennials have no money; they only have debt. Their houses have large mortgages and little equity. They can’t save except for the minimal amount they put into their 401Ks. Their children require child care and are going to cost significantly more as time goes on. They do not have the spending power to pull these cities out of depression.
For the past half-century, the entrepreneurs who have made fortunes have focused on the … baby boomers. That should still be the focus.
Baby boomers are retiring. Cater to that retirement and reap the wealth. These people bought homes for $60,000 to $70,000 that are now worth $600,000 to $700,000 or more, tax-free. They have million-dollar 401Ks and pensions adjusted to inflation (not to mention Social Security). Follow the money.
When they retire (and they are retiring early, in their 50s and 60s), they want to get away from the rat race. They want a safe home with clean air and water; a place with excellent health facilities; an environment with educational opportunities (where they can pursue their latent love of art or history, or politics); a setting that can offer stimulating activities (like fine dining, hiking, boating, skiing, biking). They want a rural setting, but a place still close enough for an occasional excursion to Lincoln Center or Fenway Park.
They want Rutland. They don’t know it yet because our “leaders” aren’t inundating the teachers’, police officers’, or municipal workers’ retirement union with colorful flyers explaining the advantages of Rutland retirement. Our “leaders” are busy chasing financial ghosts.
As an added bonus, the children of baby boomers (the millennials) will come to visit their parents. They will enjoy the many activities the Rutland area has to offer and Rutland will profit from this tourism. Stop beating your head against the millennial wall. Follow the money: Cater to retirees and the millennials will follow.
Frederick Adams lives in Rutland.
