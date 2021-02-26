The candidates running for School Board all refer to the mascot issue. If they think it is so important to their campaign and Rutland’s residents, why did only 10 people decide its fate? Even after an Indigenous representative emailed that the term “Rutland Raider” was not offensive, those emotionally/mentally challenged individuals on the board could not comprehend or admit they were wrong. It’s sad commentary on local politics. The real answer is to recall Nancy Regan and “just say no.” It will be a great history lesson for our children to learn how “powerful” women exist and how they can guide a nation and a president suffering from dementia. It might be appropriate going forward.
So the “second” alternative is to invent a mascot “unique” to Rutland. Why look for coyotes, catamounts or ravens? Rutland “claims” to have a multitude of artists and craftsmen. Why not create our own mascot ? For instance, our mascot could be a “book” which symbolizes learning, power, strength (knowledge is power) and represents all of our Rutland schools; on the book’s cover could be a mountain, which symbolizes permanence, and gravitas and represents Killington/Pico; at the base of the mountain is water symbolizing swiftness and depth but representing Bomoseen/Cold River/Otter Creek; in the center of the mountain is a heart which symbolizes health, life and perseverance and represents the Rutland Regional Medical Center. The name, Rutland Readers. If you’ve played sports, you know you have to “read” your opponent’s play, whether on offense or defense. And, of course, “reading” and “school” mascot — you can make the connection. The motto, that one of our local Latin teachers will provide: “Underestimate us, that will be fun.” You get the idea. Choose the characteristics you want our children to emulate, relate them to Rutland’s specific history (railroads, quarries, skiing, farming, etc.) and build a mascot that is “only” relevant to Rutland.
And don’t let 10 people choose the mascot. It belongs to Rutland. Contact the artist communities, the Chaffee, our school art teachers, all interested individuals and have them submit their ideas, and the last week in August, have “all” of Rutland vote for the mascot that represents them. Consider it the mascot vaccine for the mascot-derangement syndrome.
Frederick Adams lives in Rutland.
