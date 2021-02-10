The American Psychological Association, the Vermont Principals Association and the Native American National Council endorse the retirement of “Indigenous Mascots.” So it’s rather perplexing that the Rutland City Public Schools community has suggested the “Raven” to be the new school mascot. The “Raven” is wrong on so many levels that one wonders if there was any adult supervision involved in this decision.
(1) The “Raven” is a god and a spiritual symbol for many Native American tribes. Aren’t we supposed to be getting away from the exploitation of Native American symbols? And (2) aren’t religious and spiritual overtures, of any religion or culture, verboten at our schools? (3) While the “Raven” has some good characteristics, it is also characterized as childish, selfish, sly and conniving, and is sometimes associated with loss and ill omens. Many “Raven” stories emphasize his frivolous and poorly thought out behavior, which gets him into trouble. I can appreciate how this caricature could apply to to some high school students, faculty and administrators, but is it really “welcoming and inclusive” for all? And (4) although this is a slight imaginary stretch, since the “Raven” is a transporter in that hazy, confusing environment between the material world and the spiritual world, one might suspect it would remind some students of their experience with alternate states of consciousness. Instead of asking to be passed the “reefer,” in a burst of adolescent imagination, they might request to be passed the “Raven.” And lastly, (5) the “Raven” was once claimed by the Nazi Party of Norway (1933-45) for their documents and uniform insignias — it was a Raven clutching a circular suncross.
When a stranger comes to Rutland and is informed there will be a “Rutland Raider” athletic event, do you think the first thing that enters his mind is does that have to do with “Indians?” No, it doesn’t because it no longer has any connection to Indians. The arrowhead is a symbol for “all” humanity. The arrowhead has been a part of the human evolution since time immemorial. It demonstrates man’s ability to evolve, create tools and survive. It is humanity’s symbol. Anyone who thinks it is being appropriated “from” the American Indian is a “fool.” The only thing more foolish is replacing one “alleged” Indian symbol with one that really is!
Don’t change the symbol, change your way of thinking. Encourage your mind to evolve. Now, please pass me the Raven.
Frederick Adams lives in Rutland.
