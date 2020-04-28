To any Otter Valley, Rutland, Rutland Town, Mill River, Christ the King, Mount St. Joseph Academy or other student or their loved ones reading this — I know this is a trying time for all of us. Though this piece is centered on Otter Valley students, I am sure some of it will ring a bell with students from other schools. We all have someone we’re worried about, and we’ve all lost something to this pandemic.
We’ve lost the New England Drama Festival, the OV softball trip, Citizenship Washington Focus, our spring performances, the spring sport seasons, Civil Air Patrol events, Boys & Girls Club and Cub Scout activities, and many more things. The members of OV’s underground rock scene may recall the canceled “Local Scene” event at the Brandon Town Hall, which was supposed to host Sweet Sphinx, Squig Heart and Last Minute, though I heard rumors of a Rukkus appearance, as well. Some may consider that a signpost marking the beginning of the end for our carefree existence of yesterday.
We, students, are not immune to the effects of COVID-19. But we can either feel sorry for ourselves, or we can cut our losses and move forward. So, this is a call for solidarity and camaraderie among the students of the county, the state, the country and the world. Though it may feel as though we are, we are not powerless. To quote Louis “Kid Blink” Ballatt, one of the leaders of the Newsboy’s Strike of 1899, “This is a time which tries the hearts of men. This is the time when we’ve got to stick together like glue.” Even though this quote is from more than 120 years ago, it still rings true today.
Let’s keep up this solidarity among students, but let’s extend it beyond our little clusters of friends, to bridge social divisions, and even schools. We need more of the group chats where everyone pitches in if one person says they’re confused about an assignment. We need more people who will text friends to remind them to take medications on time, more people who tell their friends they can come to them at any time. Here is where we draw the line between “apart” and “alone.” Most of us have phones or computers, and now is the time to use them for the good of fellow students. We’ve already done so much to bridge gaps between each other, but in this time, we must do even more. If there was ever a time to throw grudges and hostility to the winds, it’s now.
So, don’t ignore texts that whisper of a plea for help. Help where you can, and accept help when you need it. Our devices are a saving grace for this – keeping us safe while allowing easy communication. The rivalries among students and between schools serve no purpose here, so let’s all brush those aside and help. Set up a group chat for a challenging class and include some people who have taken it before. Text an older student from an extracurricular activity asking about how to win over a harsh teacher.
Let us stop burning bridges and instead, build them. Helping others will only help you. So, wave to the student from a rival school as you both walk to your mailboxes. Add them on Snapchat and shoot them a quick message when you have the time. We all can assist here. I ask us all to put our talents to good use: the student-athletes to nurture that vital team spirit, the AP students and upperclassmen to help their peers with courses, the artists, musicians, thespians and comedians to keep a smile on our faces. Support each other from a distance, and we’ll only grow closer later. We’re all in this slow hell together, so let us come out of it indivisible. To quote Kid Blink again, “Well, we’ll all go out tomorrow and stick together like plaster, and we’ll win in a walk.”
Kelsey Adams is the vice president of Otter Valley’s Class of 2023, and an athlete, musician and thespian, as well as an Airman in the Civil Air Patrol and a member of two 4-H clubs.
