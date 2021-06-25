To the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners:
I am unable to attend the board meeting in person, but am concerned enough to write an email regarding a few pressing issues in our community.
First, when we build our community to include our members most marginalized by dominant culture, we all benefit. This pandemic has very few bright sides, but one is, we have all experienced a new level of access with virtual meetings. Since we now know exactly how to make attendance available to everyone, not having hybrid participation becomes a matter of planned inequity. I am hopeful future meetings will allow for all community members who care about issues related to our schools, to have access via a virtual link.
Second, I wrote two emails to the board about seeking information regarding an anti-CRT meeting advertised as an opportunity for Commissioner O’Connor to speak. I was wondering about her resources, opinion and content she prepared to present. After my second email, Commissioner Brittany Cavacas erroneously informed me Trisha was not going to speak. As I walked into the anti-CRT event with my daughter, a man wearing a Rutland Raiders shirt and a jacket with what seemed to be white supremacy symbols and statements on the back, was walking out. A journalist asked the man if he could take a picture of his jacket, but the man removed it instead, and stated, “I am not one of the organizers,” and put it in a vehicle. If those symbols were white supremacy culture tags, the man attended the gathering expecting it to be a place where his views would be accepted and find welcoming company and he paired those views with the Raider symbol. I know many people who did not attend the meeting because of their fear of white supremacy violence. Safety is always a concern at events where John Klar and supporters speak.
During the meeting, Commissioner O’Conner was heralded as doing the work of John Klar and Vermont for Vermonters by being on a school board. The link was made that she specifically won her seat because she ran on the idea of bringing back the Raider identity. It has always been clear to me that the Raider name is a vestige of past identity and we are all clear that identity is one of cultural appropriation. After the Klar event with Commissioner O’Connor, it is clear to both Klar supporters and community members that the Raider name is inextricably tied to the ideology of white power.
Finally, I am concerned that one of our board members is now publicly tied to the work of extremists. The final speaker at the anti-CRT event was a woman who organized a bus ride to the Capitol on Jan. 6. That event has been accurately labeled an insurrection. The final speaker, who stood in solidarity with Commissioner O’Connor throughout the event, talked about how China is planning a takeover of our country and how we need to prepare. The final speaker is organizing more Klar and anti-CRT rallies throughout the state and the entire group encouraged others to join the “movement.” Commissioner O’Connor was seen cheering and pumping her fist throughout the meeting in solidarity with the speakers. I cannot remember if Commissioner O’Connor was the person who encouraged people to run for school boards, or if she was just used as an example of how to get the work of anti-CRT done. Either way, her participation in the event clarifies her opinion and perspective.
I am wondering how Commissioner O’Connor plans to work on behalf of all students when her publicly stated opinion aligns with John Klar and an ideology of exclusion. Here is a quote from Oct. 18, 2019, in TNR, a publication which publishes John Klar’s opinion pieces. “Vermont leads the nation in maple syrup, transgenderism (an offensive term) and black supremacy. By this is not meant some Malcolm X militancy or reverse-Nazi primacy. In fact, Vermont’s progressives are demonstrating that black supremacy does not require black people at all, for in the new lexicon of identity politics, victimhood is a collective card to be played by one victim-wielding partisan phalanx — the Democrats — against anyone white, traditional, hetero or male. Gays invoke racism as part of their clarion cry. Black Lives Matter speaks out for gays, transgenders (an offensive term) and women …”
I am hopeful the RCPS Board is able to see the link between the Raider name and ideologies which are historically dangerous and disrespectful while being contemporarily inappropriate and marginalizing. I am hopeful we all take the time to address systemic issues of inequity and tirelessly engage with each other regarding issues of racism, homophobia, cultural appropriation, ableism, sexism, virtual participation and access, etc. It has become clear to our community that action by this board on the mascot issue is going to be a reflection on the level of inclusion or exclusion we want to promote for our community and for our students. This issue is symbolic of our attitudes on justice, injustice, education, inclusion, safety and identity.
Madison Akin lives in West Rutland.
