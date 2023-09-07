If we have the free will to live on our terms, do we also have the free will to end our lives on our terms? It’s a sensitive question about a taboo topic: death not by accident, nature or servitude, but by choice.

The United States has long struggled with the topic of death with dignity, employing a myriad of prerequisites before realistic consideration. On March 17, 2024, Canada will take what some consider a progressive move forward and what others believe to be an archaic move of medical negligence: allowing people suffering solely from a psychiatric mental illness such as depression to be potentially eligible for medical assistance in dying.

