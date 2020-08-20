Buried in the Thursday, Aug. 13, issue of the Herald was an article about Ultra Violet, an advocacy group for female candidates, decrying how the media is so quick to demean, belittle and/or dismiss a female candidate especially a non-white female candidate. Likewise on page 4 of the same issue was a great example to prove the point: an editorial borrowed by the Herald from Rupert Murdoch’s conservative Wall Street Journal, also owner of “Fox News,” Trump’s propaganda machine. ”A Bad Choice?” title of the article indicated right off it had nothing good to say about Kamala Harris, and little good to say about the presidential candidate consistently ahead in the polls against Donald Trump, former Vice President Joseph Biden.
In a brief résumé of Harris’ political background is this use of yellow journalism: ”She was elected to the U.S. Senate after party bigs cleared the way for her in the primary.” Whatever that means, but it does sound crooked, doesn’t it? The last sentence of that paragraph says, ”This isn’t an extensive résumé for executive office” then goes on to compare Harris’s experience as a prosecutor, California attorney general and U.S. senator to the blatantly incompetent Sarah Palin who went through six colleges before being able to earn a bachelor’s degree. In contrast, the current White House occupant is a 74-year-old former TV reality-show host, four-time bankrupt real estate con man who has had regularly to fight multiple lawsuits against him, often for non-payment of bills, has paid out hush money, and who is best-known for saying,”You’re fired.” This turns out to be the only qualification for the job this privileged white male has brought to the White House: firing the people he’s previously praised as the pick of the crop. Yet Harris is called marginally qualified to potentially be president because she was “only” a U.S. senator and attorney general for our most populous state, California?
The article goes on to criticize Harris for daring to raise the question of race: She ”played the race card … by distorting the issue of forced busing in the 1970s,” an easily recognized dog whistle for trying to score points by falling back on race and victimhood. This is particularly ironic, even dark comedy, in that the Page 7 article specifically states the rumors and charges are already circulating about Harris, including the false one that she called Biden “racist.”
The members of Ultra Violet have been motivated greatly by the hatchet job done on Hillary Clinton, from the media repeatedly saying she was “unlikeable” (Trump is likeable?) to Roger Stone-inspired Trumpist chants of “lock her up.” Despite six investigations into Clinton’s time as secretary of state, congressional hearings so obviously politically motivated that even Bill O’Reilly had to admit as much, no criminal acts were dug up. Yet, when I’ve asked now-embarrassed Trump voters to explain their vote, they have said, “I just couldn’t vote for her. She’s a crook.” That would be the same Roger Stone, ironically, whose criminal sentence was just moderated by his friend, Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, Trump has violated his oath of office multiple times, was impeached for his crimes (no, never “exonerated”), and has looked the other way as Russia put a price on the heads of U.S. service people in Afghanistan. He is now more worried about voters avoiding death by using mail-in ballots than he is by our intelligence agencies telling him Russia is at it again with disinformation on social media to help him win and may even hack voter records in key electoral districts. All that is OK when it’s a white male in the Oval Office. The coronavirus doesn’t concern him at all except how it will hurt him at the polls. Oh, if we’d only had a well-educated, hard-working and well-informed woman president who believed in science and listened to experts, who would have taken action when we were first informed about the virus in January.
It’s looking more and more as if misogyny is right up there with the other white American phobias. On Day One of her being a candidate for VP, Harris had already sparked a rash of hatred, lies, bigotry and threats on social media, including one that is mentioned (and refuted) in The Wall Street Journal oped and echoes Donald Trump insisting Obama wasn’t an American citizen. People willfully ignorant of the constitutional requirements for president are saying because her parents weren’t born in this country, she’s ineligible to be VP. They lower the bar even further by throwing out their other favorite woman to ridicule and lie about: Nancy Pelosi, third in line for president should Biden not live long enough!
It’s so sad that the country that likes to think it leads the world in enlightened, people-driven government, is, in reality, dominated by systemic misogyny, racism and willful ignorance. No Golda Meirs or Angela Merkels in our future.
Diane Alberts lives in Rutland.
