I’ll listen to our governor as long as he continues his cautious approach to reopening the economy. At least, moderate Vermonters won’t threaten his life, as did the “protester” in Kentucky arrested for threatening the life of the Democratic governor on Facebook. (Anybody else notice all these protests seem to occur in states with Democratic governors? Coincidence?) Same “protester” has a long record of disregard for law and a criminal record for violence with weapons. Ironically, he’s a (disbarred) lawyer. So, Christine Smith has done it again: proven she is so fatally loyal to party and the lying bungler in the White House that she is prepared to let Vermonters die from the virus just to prove Trump’s right about pushing forward with the economy.
Ironically, as I listened to the BBC on VPR right after reading her letter to the editor (April 23), an economist explained how all their models suggest opening the economy too soon would likely cost the economy $4 trillion due to the additional deaths (up to half a million) that would likely occur. Maybe Christine thinks the lives of fellow Americans aren’t as important as getting Wall Street and the oil companies back up to their record profits.
History reminds us that in the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak, the initial 2 million deaths due to the flu jumped to 20 million in a second wave. People thought it was over, so let’s get back to business.
So, whom should we listen to? Economists? Or a man who’s already had six bankruptcies? Whom should we listen to? A contagious disease expert? Or the man who called the coronavirus “a Democrat hoax?” Nothing more serious than a cold or the flu. Over by Easter. Like a miracle. And who proudly said, ”I take no responsibility” for this outbreak when asked why he disbanded the White House office on pandemics and fired the staff,probably because it was established by President Obama. The struggling hospital personnel trying to stay safe as they knock themselves out treating sick people? Or those who have confiscated the PPE needed by those hospitals, saying it belongs to the federal government not states (Jared Kushner)?
Trump has mismanaged this pandemic every step of the way. I prefer to listen to people who know what they’re talking about.
Diane Alberts lives in Rutland.
