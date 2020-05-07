I certainly hope the gentleman complaining about not being able to get a haircut because of coronavirus restrictions isn’t expecting the rest of us to be willing to die so he’ll be better coiffed. He can play with statistics as much as he wants, but the fact is this virus is way more dangerous than any previous pandemic in living memory. It should be obvious even to him by now that this virus is so much more dangerous because he can be walking around with it for days, infecting scores of people, before he even knows he has it. This viral disease, unlike any known predecessor, also leaves lasting effects on those who manage to survive it: damaged lungs, weakness, loss of smell and/or taste, to name just a few, and no guaranteed future immunity.
Furthermore, the bungled response to the virus at the federal level (read: Trump administration) means there still isn’t enough personal protective equipment out there, enough tests and enough access to contact tracing. In fact, because red states are now rushing to lift restrictions, some despite continuing climbs in infections, it has been predicted by medical experts, not the man on the street with some internet-based statistics, that we could see as many as 134,000 deaths by August (we’re pushing 80,000 already). And that will segue us into the flu/COVID-19 season which even Trump’s lead epidemiologist says is virtually inevitable. Our only hope is that scientists worldwide, not just here, are working feverishly (no pun intended) to come up with a vaccine. Then we’ll have to deal with those who think their vaccine phobias should allow them to infect the public.
I saw yesterday an interview with Larry Kudlow, Trump’s U.S. Director of Economic Council, during which he responded to what he’d said in February: “we (the Trump administration) have the virus virtually contained at 40 or so” deaths. Apart from the administrations’s egregious error in calculation, have we, as a nation, really gotten so callous about the deaths of fellow citizens that “only 40 or so” is something to shrug off? Can we accept that the deaths of maybe another 200 Vermonters shouldn’t interfere with haircuts and dining out? Gosh! I hope not!
Diane Alberts lives in Rutland.
