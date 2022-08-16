$773 billion: that’s the Pentagon budget for 2022. This does not include a separate budget item for Veterans Affairs of around $224 billion. In fact, we’ve been spending an average of $715 billion annually on the Pentagon for the last decade. How can we possibly need that much money to support our military personnel and provide adequate weaponry? We don’t need it. Much of that budget goes to wasteful production of useless weaponry by corporations with many lobbyists in Washington. We spend more on “defense” than Russia and China combined (about $300 billion). But one recent letter writer is not worried about spending so much basically on our capacity to kill people, even as the generals themselves have warned us that global warming is the most serious threat the country faces.

The Inflation Reduction Act, recently passed through Congress pretty much along party lines and was signed by President Biden, allots about $370 billion over 10 years (not annually) to address the continually more apparent effects of global warming largely brought on by human activity, especially here with our use of fossil fuels for transportation, industry and home heating. This law puts us once again in a leadership role for addressing a major global all-life-threatening catastrophe, a role which our former president shunned with much fanfare.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.