$773 billion: that’s the Pentagon budget for 2022. This does not include a separate budget item for Veterans Affairs of around $224 billion. In fact, we’ve been spending an average of $715 billion annually on the Pentagon for the last decade. How can we possibly need that much money to support our military personnel and provide adequate weaponry? We don’t need it. Much of that budget goes to wasteful production of useless weaponry by corporations with many lobbyists in Washington. We spend more on “defense” than Russia and China combined (about $300 billion). But one recent letter writer is not worried about spending so much basically on our capacity to kill people, even as the generals themselves have warned us that global warming is the most serious threat the country faces.
The Inflation Reduction Act, recently passed through Congress pretty much along party lines and was signed by President Biden, allots about $370 billion over 10 years (not annually) to address the continually more apparent effects of global warming largely brought on by human activity, especially here with our use of fossil fuels for transportation, industry and home heating. This law puts us once again in a leadership role for addressing a major global all-life-threatening catastrophe, a role which our former president shunned with much fanfare.
Making America great? While our former president called global warming, confirmed by 99% of the world’s climate scientists, ”a hoax,” our current president deals with reality, not pleasing campaign donors from America’s oil and coal cartels. The West Coast has suffered calamitous wild fires for years now, Kentucky has just witnessed the worst flooding it has known in living memory, and even here in our lovely, bucolic state, we’re in our second year of moderate drought conditions while the ski industry ponders solutions for low snow accumulations and warmer winters.
But while finally addressing global warming in a serious manner is a big part of the bill, it’s not the only part or why would it be called the “inflation reduction act.” Part of the bill rids Medicare of the Republican-created clause which allows pharmaceutical companies, proud of their largest-in-Washington lobbying force, to charge what they want and no negotiating with government, a huge factor contributing to their bloated coffers.
Here’s a good example: Life-saving insulin costs $6.94 in Australia and $98.70 in the U.S. Medicare now can negotiate costs with Big Pharma. It’s like going from the Duchy of Fenwick attacking the U.S. in “The Mouse that Roared” and turning it into "The Clash of the Titans.” Republicans, who went straight party line to stop this bill, are now shamefully scaring seniors, saying this bill cuts $300 billion from Medicare, while the budget office’s estimate is this bill will reduce costs for prescription medications by that amount, saving Medicare that much.
Last, how can taxpayers afford such an expensive program? One way would be to knock back that $773 billion for the Pentagon to, say, a mere $660 billion annually. However, every time a Democratic president cuts back on the defense budget, Republicans tell the lie that the country is now defenseless. So that won’t happen. Instead, the bill is paid for by expecting giant corporations to actually pay their taxes — imagine. They all now have to pay a minimum of 15% of their profits, money they’ve been quite skillful at hiding from the IRS or using clever tax loopholes to avoid paying anything. How will the IRS find out where the profits are being squirreled away? Republicans have previously cut the IRS budget so drastically that the reduced number of agents were left with going after the small fry, you and me, trying to find if we really deserved a break on our charitable donations to the Salvation Army. We can’t afford those exorbitantly paid tax lawyers which the corporations find as a better investment than our nation. The new law says there will be a basic minimum that corporations must pay.
So, we can be appalled by having to pay $4 for cherries? I sure wish I knew where he got them for $2 19 months ago. That would have been around April 2021. I don’t know anywhere that one can buy fresh cherries for $2 in April. While desperate Republicans try to bury the crimes of mob boss Trump, by making international inflation and fuel prices a product of Biden and Democratic policies, let’s hope the American voters wise up to their fearmongering and diversionary tactics and vote blue in November so we can actually do something besides say "no" to anything that will actually help America’s working class and — well, save the planet?
Diane Alberts lives in Rutland.
