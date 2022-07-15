Our mayor has done a typical, local official turn and blamed the state legislators for people breaking into cars and shoplifting in Rutland.
He laments a shortage of qualified (emphasis on that word) officers for the police but, as the city’s chief official, it’s his responsibility and that of the police chief to resolve that issue, not the state Legislature. He complains about accused people being out on the street almost immediately. That, too, is not the responsibility of state legislators, rather whatever judge has allowed miscreants to go free with promises to behave better. It is part of our national Constitution that someone is innocent until proven guilty, and even though the thief may be caught with the object stolen from a store, he or she is still protected by that provision of the Constitution. And why not?
When members of Congress, and even the former president, walk free, fomenting fear and discontent to the point of insurrection, damaging federal property, threatening the very lives of other members of Congress — and the vice president — and injuring more than 40 people, can we expect the local drug addict who steals something from a car to feel the full weight of the law without due process?
So I’ll see the mayor his blaming state legislators and raise my bid to Congress and members of the Trump White House to blame for lawlessness in the land. That’s how pointing the finger at someone else to deflect works. I looked for suggestions from the mayor in his commentary as to how the legislators could fix the petty crime issues of Rutland, but didn’t see any.
Let’s get back to where our problem really lies: It’s local. Stop blaming everybody else and let’s do what can be done locally. We could start by encouraging young adults to get themselves trained for law enforcement by helping them through Community College for the psychology and social service training needed to deal with minor miscreants as well as the police academy for the tougher ones. How can hiring terms, working conditions, benefits and salary, draw in better qualified applicants?
Police lose respect when some prove to be blatantly racist (remember “the soul train” pair who retired early with full benefits?), corrupt or unwilling to put themselves out to pursue a criminal because it’s too close to quitting time. Certainly the majority are not like this, but … ”the few bad apples” do ruin the barrel. Or at least, the barrel’s respect and integrity. Stop blaming and get to the job of solving the problem locally.
Diane Alberts lives in Rutland.
