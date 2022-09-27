The editorial in Friday’s, Sept. 23, Rutland Herald is excellent. For those who may have missed it, it describes the right-wing attempts, which are coordinated and growing, to censor materials the right doesn’t like, mostly books that are about minorities, especially Blacks and the LGBTQ community. It mentioned also a complaint about school books in Canaan was one of the few such censorship attempts in Vermont. I can say from personal experience this isn’t anything new; it’s just grown and intensified with the ascendancy or the extreme right.
I used to teach World Literature in Canaan in the ’90s and was considered by students to be pretty good at it. My approach was to start with the earliest forms of literature and compare them. Naturally, the earliest forms were passed down orally by those trying to explain their world to their people and eventually written. This includes the Bible for which I used the creation story and the flood story and compared them to similar stories of Indigenous People of North and South America, and ancient cultures of the Middle and Far East. This approach was based on my college curriculum for World Literature. I was very careful not to stress any version of creation or a devastating flood as the correct one.
One student who loved to rile up a good controversy told a mother across the river in West Stewartstown that I was forcing students to read the Bible and failing them if they didn’t. I’d made it clear that, if anybody had a problem with this subject, I’d privately give them an alternative assignment. So this story was a total fabrication. It should be noted this woman’s child wasn’t even in my class.
This woman ran with the story and, without ever verifying it with me or any other member of the class for that matter, contacted the Vermont Secretary of Education and told him I was “preaching the Bible” in my classroom. Naturally, the secretary called my superintendent of schools who threatened me with suspension without pay if I continued to teach this curriculum. He wasn’t interested in the facts; he just didn’t like his boat rocked. I was also ordered not to speak to the woman who had made the complaint. I rebutted that claim with the superintendent, reminding him the school board had a policy for dealing with such attempts at censorship, and he wasn’t in compliance with that policy. He wasn’t impressed. Luckily, I’d already concluded that particular unit by the time all this had come to a head.
I did defy the super on one point though: I spoke to the woman with whom I thought I’d had a reasonably good relationship. I explained what I had been teaching and asked her why she hadn’t tried to verify the lie with me. After all, this student didn’t have much of a reputation for veracity. She said she had no problem with what I was actually teaching. Some readers may be assuming at this point that this woman was a “leftie” atheist. Not so. When I asked her my question, she replied she didn’t know what the facts were, but it wouldn’t be right for me to preach in a public school classroom. She went on to explain she was a devout Christian who read the Bible daily, so that wasn’t the issue. Bottom line: The issue was to make trouble. Eventually, the whole thing died down, and the following year, I taught the same course exactly as my written curriculum described it.
I am guessing that this woman, this “devout Christian,” could have just as easily made a complaint that I was comparing Bible stories to stories of other cultures, corrupting the truth of the Bible. Bottom line is that this person and this young fellow, a member of an activist religious sect, just wanted to get attention and make trouble. This is true for so much of what we read about in attempts to censor public school and public library curricula and books. However, there is an even more sinister aspect of this censorship: the right’s long-range goal of destroying public education. The Chinese would call it “death by a thousand cuts.”
We see this in the Supreme Court where six justices, five members the same religion, decided public money must go with students being educated in private schools, including those religious schools where it would be naive to assume there is no attempt to influence students along the lines of religious beliefs and principles. The court made no attempt to modify their decision to say such schools must comply with state and local regulations for public schools.
Think about that. All the regulations on public education, most for the good of the public they serve, can be ignored by private and religious schools accepting taxpayer funds. These regulations include everything from teacher certification and curriculum to regulations about race, religion and gender discrimination. It’s pretty obvious the court has strayed pretty far from the First Amendment on this aspect. It may be time for us to reflect on the fact the Taliban originated in the madrassas of Pakistan and Afghanistan religious schools that exclude girls and where the primary, if not the only, text is the Koran. It couldn’t happen here? Now, that would be naive to think.
Diane Alberts lives in Rutland.
