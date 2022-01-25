A recent contributor to the letters page of the Herald gave us a great example of revisionist history, complete with the usual exaggerations, misleading statements and a lot of strategic omissions.
The writer attacked our news media and our congressman for statements made about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when our former president urged his MAGA-capped followers to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell.” They did. Now they are going to prison, as they should, while the insurrectionist-in-chief is still out there conducting lie-filled, name-calling rallies, attacking anyone who isn’t 100% loyal to him, and obstructing investigations into his many crimes, not *just* sedition against the government he swore an oath to protect.
I guess the letter-writer thinks nobody but she saw the attack on our government being telecast across the nation: mobs of people, some former military who had also sworn to uphold and defend the United States of America, wearing MAGA hats, carrying Trump and Confederate battle flags, and odd religious invocations. (Did you see the large poster of a smiling Jesus wearing a MAGA hat?)
The reality was out there for all of us to see, but there are those who create their own reality. No, this wasn’t antifa, a Trump term for anybody who protests injustice, police abuse of minorities, and corruption in the highest places, any more than it was Black Lives Matter. If it had been, Republicans wouldn’t now be describing them as “tourists,” these being the same Republicans who hid from the mob that day as Capitol police tried to hold off the attack.
But back to the crucial omissions by The New York Times. The writer said that “a casual reader” wouldn’t pick up on the statement by Peter Welch and the Times that five Capitol police died as a result of the attack on our government. I’d like to think Americans aren’t “casual readers” of articles about a seditious attack on our government.
She points out, correctly, four Capitol police committed suicide soon after that attack and that the one, Officer Brian Sicknick, who had been attacked by an insurrectionist “fighting like hell,” using a fire extinguisher to beat Sicknick’s head, ”died of natural causes.” True, but here’s just one glaring omission. The medical examiner said Sicknick did die of natural causes brought on by the attack. (That part was pointedly missing from the letter but reported in the Times). According to the Times, “About 150 officers from the Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department and local agencies were injured, and hundreds of workers were traumatized by the mob."
We saw the poor policeman begging for his life as he was beaten with the American flag poles! We saw one officer dragged down stairs. We saw one policeman being crushed between doors, crying out in pain. But the letter writer wants to take the Times and Welch to task for not identifying causes of death.
She goes on to take Trump’s lead in canonizing as a martyr, the retired Air Force veteran who was shot for trying to climb into a window smashed by the mob. She omits that Oath Keepers members, some former military, did plan in advance an attack on the Capitol to prevent the constitutionally mandated certifying of electoral ballots. She speaks of irony. It’s ironic that the Oath Keepers' former military members failed to keep their oath to defend the United States of America from a narcissistic autocrat who would trash the Constitution to stay in the White House. These would be the same people who would be outraged by hoodlums taking advantage of a BLM demonstration to loot a Footlocker store.
So, I have to wonder, where is all the “Blue Lives Matter” outrage when it’s the Capitol police who are protecting Congress and the vice president? Apparently, those policemen’s lives are expendable and the “merely” wounded should be reprimanded for doing their duty. According to the letter writer, we should listen to the seditionist-in-chief and make a martyr of the woman who was shot while attacking our government.
For my part, I’ll take the word of a well-established news medium like the Times over OAN, Fox, Newsmax and a host of other blatantly biased, right-wing, propaganda machines.
Diane Alberts lives in Rutland.
