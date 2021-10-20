For years now, we’ve heard that parents are children’s most influential teachers, that the classroom teacher should defer to the parents’ point of view when faced with a disagreement about how to deal with misbehavior, curricular content and strongly held social, political and religious positions. Parents know what’s best for their child. We’re hearing it a lot more lately.
I recently saw a meme using a famous photograph of the brave Black high school student, surrounded by snarling whites, who integrated an all-white school in Arkansas in 1957. The caption read: “The parents who fought to prevent a Black girl going to a white school in 1957 now don’t want their grandchildren to learn that they tried to prevent a Black girl from going to a white school in 1957.” It’s a reference to the resistance to factual presentation of how Indigenous and racial minorities have been treated in this country and the negative outcomes it has caused for everybody, whites included. In some instances, it just might be best for the child and the country to let the schools decide policies and curriculum. Parents aren’t always right.
So I read in “The Weekender” that students in Rutland’s schools, especially the high school, are engaging in more negative behaviors than usual. School officials are blaming a year of pandemic and students being away from the classroom, for acts of vandalism, threats, harassment and even injury of a teacher. Yes, the stupid Instagram idiot who encourages students to steal or vandalize school property was considered to be the source of thefts of school property at Harwood. That said, when parents firmly instill good behavior and social values and practice them as positive models for their children, their children don’t think it’s a lark to tear out a bathroom sink at school, steal computers, swear at the teacher, and/or call the student of a different race a bigoted slur. They don’t learn that behavior at school.
So let’s look beyond the schoolyard for some inspiration for negative behaviors being taught to young people. We can start by wondering what kinds of values are being taught children who live in a house with a “F*** Biden” flag flying proudly outside their home. How about the kids of parents shouting at teachers and school personnel that their kid doesn’t need a mask, who think they have a right to send sick children to school, even kids tested positive for COVID? What do these students see on television these days, but adults swearing at kids and school personnel, threatening them, as a father did in Arizona, arriving with two of his goon friends at the school principal’s office with zip ties to arrest her for sending his COVID-positive child home to quarantine? They also see parents protesting outside a school about their students having to wear masks even as young people are now 25% of new COVID cases in the country. They may have seen the parent bragging about ripping a mask off a teacher’s face. If it were other than a teacher in a classroom, that would be considered assault. And, of course, kids have heard certain politicians call those who kicked Capitol police, beat them with poles bearing the American flag, smeared human feces on the walls of the Capitol and threatened to hang the vice president, “political prisoners, patriots, — heroes!” If that is acceptable adult behavior, can we expect children to behave any better?
I read this morning that as many as 25% of American teachers are considering leaving their jobs; many already have. There are serious teacher shortages in a number of states. They all say that teaching, while rewarding when all is going well, has become too stressful. It’s even dangerous! Some teachers have already died of COVID contracted outside their homes. Many have been assaulted by “angry parents.” Some have been shot. Personally, I think “angry” is too misleading a term for such behavior. When I’m angry with someone, I don’t beat them, kick them down stairs and rip something off their heads. That’s beyond angry; it’s frenzied, and it doesn’t happen when people are using their heads. It doesn’t happen to people who have a solid foundation of values and appropriate social behavior. Alas, these last few years we’ve seen boorish behavior raised to an acceptable national norm, praiseworthy sometimes. Can we expect any better from our children then?
Diane Alberts lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.